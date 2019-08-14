Ashes 2019: Day one washed out at Lord's

Miserable weather in London on Wednesday kept England and Australia kicking their heels before play was finally abandoned at around 16:20 local time (15:20 GMT).

Rain had returned in the morning with a first inspection due at the scheduled start time of 11:00 and the covers were on again after it was announced that a belated toss would take place at 15:00, with play due to start half an hour later.

With no signs of improvement in conditions, however, it was soon announced that there would be no possibility of any action on the opening day.

Jofra Archer was presented with his Test cap by close friend and fellow England international Chris Jordan on the outfield, but the England paceman will have to wait until Thursday to officially make his debut in the format.

The tourists won the first match of the series at Edgbaston by 251 runs.

Play has been abandoned for the day. A big thank you to all supporters who came to Lord's.#Ashes pic.twitter.com/kKcTIy4owy — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 14, 2019