Ashes 2019: Day one washed out at Lord's

By Opta
Umpirescropped

London, Aug 14: No play was possible on day one of the second Ashes Test at Lord's due to rain.

Miserable weather in London on Wednesday kept England and Australia kicking their heels before play was finally abandoned at around 16:20 local time (15:20 GMT).

Rain had returned in the morning with a first inspection due at the scheduled start time of 11:00 and the covers were on again after it was announced that a belated toss would take place at 15:00, with play due to start half an hour later.

With no signs of improvement in conditions, however, it was soon announced that there would be no possibility of any action on the opening day.

Jofra Archer was presented with his Test cap by close friend and fellow England international Chris Jordan on the outfield, but the England paceman will have to wait until Thursday to officially make his debut in the format.

The tourists won the first match of the series at Edgbaston by 251 runs.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 21:30 [IST]
