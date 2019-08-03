Cricket
Ashes 2019: England confirm Anderson available to bat

By Opta
james anderson - cropped

London, Aug 3: James Anderson will be available to bat for England on day three of the opening Ashes Test, though it is not yet confirmed if he will bowl.

Anderson suffered a calf injury on the first day at Edgbaston, having bowled four overs for one run in the opening session on Thursday.

He later had scans on the injury, with Stuart Broad confirming England were unsure as to the full extent of the problem.

The 37-year-old was seen running in the warm up on day two but did not have to take part in Friday's play as England batted out all three sessions - Rory Burns scoring 125 not out to move the hosts within 17 runs of Australia's tally of 284.

Anderson's recovery now seems to have picked up pace, with the ECB confirming to Omnisport that the Lancashire paceman will be able to bat if required.

However, no decision has yet been made on whether Anderson – who ran in the warm up – will bowl, with the ECB to take a view later in the day as to whether England's record Test wicket-taker should do so.

Story first published: Saturday, August 3, 2019, 15:40 [IST]
