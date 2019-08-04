Cricket
Ashes 2019: Anderson to sit out Australia innings as calf issue persists

By Opta
ECB has confirmed James Anderson will miss the Australia innings
Birmingham, August 4: James Anderson will not take to the field in Australia's second innings of the first Ashes Test, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed.

Anderson experienced a calf issue while bowling on day one and left Edgbaston early to undergo a scan.

The 37-year-old came in to bat as England surpassed Australia's tally of 284 by 90 runs on day three, but he did not return for the final session.

The ECB has now confirmed Anderson will not field for the rest of the Test, though the Lancashire paceman will bat if required.

Australia went into day four with a 34-run lead, with Steve Smith's unbeaten 46 having steadied the ship for the tourists following some early inroads for England's bowlers.

Story first published: Sunday, August 4, 2019, 15:30 [IST]
