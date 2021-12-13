Ashes 2021-22: Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood ruled out of second Test

The 30-year-old paceman did not bowl during the final session on day three of his side's nine-wicket win over England in the first Test at the Gabba.

Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed on Monday that Hazlewood will miss the day-night Test in Adelaide, which starts on Thursday.

"Hazlewood returned to Sydney yesterday afternoon for further assessment and rehabilitation with a decision on his fitness for the Boxing Day Test to be made in due course," the CA statement said.

Western Australian quick Jhye Richardson, who has played in two Tests, is viewed as Hazlewood's likely replacement, while Michael Neser is in contention after he was named man of the match in Australia A's win over the England Lions.

Richardson has taken 23 wickets in four Sheffield Shield matches for Western Australia this season.

Hazlewood took 2-42 from 13 overs in the first innings and 1-32 from 14 overs in the second of Australia's win in Brisbane.

After sitting out the final session on day three, Hazlewood was cleared to bowl on day four, taking the wicket of Jos Buttler as Australia bowled England out for 297. Australia have also added spin all-rounder Mitchell Swepson to the squad and they willt take a 14-member squad to Adelaide for the day-night Test.

Selectors will choose a squad for the Melbourne and Sydney Tests following the second Test at Adelaide later this week.

Cummins hails Carey

Meanwhile, Australian Test skipper Pat Cummins hailed wicket-keeper batter Alex Carey, who made his Test debut in the first Test at the Gabba, for his "clean" work behind the stumps in his first game of the longest format.

Carey on Saturday created the record for taking most catches on Test debut as picked a total of eight catches in the first Ashes Test against England.

"Thought he was tremendous. Really clean against Lyno (Nathan Lyon) as well. Not surprised, he's played a lot of international cricket and we knew he'd slot straight in and be high quality. Really happy for him," ESPNcricinfo quoted Cummins as saying.

Cummins also praised Carey for opening the batting when regular opener David Warner was injured.

"Also, putting his hand up when David Warner wasn't going to open and saying, 'I'll open' shows a lot of confidence to do whatever he can for the team," said Cummins.

Meanwhile, Carey said he has a lot of confidence in his game and he is now looking forward to the Adelaide Test against England.

Coming to the game, Nathan Lyon, skipper Pat Cummins, David Warner, and Travis Head were the standout performers as Australia defeated England by nine wickets in the first Ashes Test here at the Gabba, Brisbane on Saturday.

Chasing 20, Alex Carey (9) and Marcus Harris (9 not out) made light work of the chase and the hosts registered victory in just 5.1 overs.

Lyon and Cummins got among the wickets as Australia inched closer to victory against England on Day 4. England was bowled out for 297, setting a target of just 20 runs for Australia to win the Gabba Test.

(With OPTA Inputs)