Ashes 2nd Test: Warner, Labuschagne power Australia on Day 1 at Adelaide against England

At stumps, Australia's score read 221/2 with Labuschagne (95 not out) and Steve Smith (18 not out) currently unbeaten at the crease.

Resuming the final session at 129/1, Warner and Labuschagne resumed from where they left off and kept on putting pressure on England. The duo put on 172 runs for the second wicket.

Warner missed out on a century once against as he was dismissed by Ben Stokes in the 65th over.

The left-handed batter scored 95 from 167 balls with the help of 11 fours. Labuschagne along with skipper Steve Smith ensured that Australia does not lose any more wickets before stumps.

It is important to note that Labuschagne was dropped by Jos Buttler when the right-hander was on 95.

Later, Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne said that he feels for David Warner as the left-handed batter missed out on scoring a century against England in the ongoing second Ashes Test.

Warner and Marnus Labuschagne ensured that Australia dominated Day 1 of the ongoing second Ashes Test here at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

"I think the last passage of play really tested us and set us up for tomorrow. Probably the last stage was interesting and tested my patience, Buttler dropping that was unbelievable, but my job is to capitalize on that. Tomorrow, no chances," Labuschagne said after stumps.

“Davey was good going about his innings. He was patient, went so many balls without scoring. I feel for him, getting 95, but he'll take that.

“The self-talk is potentially both, getting in the bowler's head, but mainly self-talk, so it's two birds with one stone," he added.

Cummins misses Test

Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins will miss the second Ashes Test against England after being deemed a close contact of a person who received a positive COVID-19 test last night.

According to Cricket Australia, Cummins was dining in a restaurant last night and did not breach any biosecurity protocols. He isolated as soon as he became aware of the situation and has since had a PCR test, which produced a negative result.

"SA Health has confirmed that Cummins is a close contact and will be required to isolate for seven days. As a consequence, Cummins is unavailable to play in the second Vodafone men's Ashes Test match in Adelaide, starting today," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

"We anticipate that he will be available to play in the third Vodafone men's Ashes Test at the MCG in Melbourne.

"Cummins is understandably very disappointed not to be able to captain Australia for the day-night Test in Adelaide," he added.

Steve Smith will captain the team in Cummins' absence. Michael Neser has been included in the playing XI to make his Test debut and Travis Head will be vice-captain.

"Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon were dining at the same restaurant as Cummins but at a separate table outdoors. SA Health has deemed them casual contacts and they are free to play," Cricket Australia said.