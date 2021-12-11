Ashes: Australia outclass England by 9 wickets at Gabba, take 1-0 lead

Chasing 20, Alex Carey (9) and Marcus Harris (9 not out) made light work of the chase and the hosts registered victory in just 5.1 overs.

Pat Cummins had taken five wickets in the first innings while Lyon scalped four in the second for Australia. With the bat, Head scored a century for the hosts while Warner had registered 94 runs in the first innings.

Earlier, Lyon and Cummins got among the wickets as Australia inched closer to victory against England on Day 4.

England was bowled out for 297, setting a target of just 20 runs for Australia to win the Gabba Test.

Resuming Day 4 at 220/2, England got off to a horrendous start as Dawid Malan (82), Joe Root (89), and Ollie Pope (4) were dismissed in quick succession and England was reduced to 234/5 in the 78th over.

With the wicket of Root, Lyon registered his 400th wicket in the longest format of the game.

Ben Stokes (14), Jos Buttler (23), and Ollie Robinson (8) also failed to stay at the crease for a long haul and England was reduced to 286/8 in the 98th over.

Soon after, Lyon clean bowled Mark Wood (6) and in the end, England was bundled out for 297, setting a target of just 20 for Australia to go 1-0 up in the series.

Warner to miss 2nd Test?

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting feels Usman Khawaja can replace David Warner for the second Ashes Test if the opening batter is ruled out of the game due to an injury.

Australia had beaten England in the first Ashes Test. Warner on Friday (December 10) did not take the field after receiving blows on the chest while batting on day two of the first Test.

"If (Warner) can't play, I think it's probably Khawaja that goes in and opens the batting. Although he hasn't done it the last couple years for Queensland he's done it for Australia before," cricket.com.au quoted Ponting as saying.

"He's obviously in really good form, so I think that's probably the way to go. I think he's experienced enough, but the fact he hasn't done it for a while would be a bit of a concern," he added.

The Australia opening batter received a brutal blow on the same spot while fielding from England's Ben Stokes which further put Warner in discomfort.

"It's a worry that he's not out there at all. We'll have a better idea when he bats or if he bats at all in the second innings," said Ponting.

"I noticed that after he got hit, he came out after one of the breaks and you could see that he had a little (chest) guard over that area. I got a bit worried about it then because I've never seen him with a chest guard on before," he added.

"Even if it's just bruising, I would think that he'd be out there fielding so there might be a bit more to it than what we're hearing," Ponting further said.