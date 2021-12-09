Ashes: Ben Stokes escapes 3 no-balls in a row, third umpire misses England bowler overstepping

However, after the incident happened, the TV replays showed how Stokes had overstepped on the first three deliveries of his first over as well.

These deliveries were not called no-ball by the third umpire which should have been the standard procedure in Test cricket now.

“They are supposed to be checking every ball. I really can't explain it," former ICC Elite Umpire Simon Taufel told Channel Seven.

The ICC had first trialled the use of the TV umpire monitoring the front foot no-balls in 2019 and it was used for the first time in Test cricket when England played Pakistan in 2020. The technology was also used in the recent Test series between India and New Zealand.

Playing conditions for the World Test Championship clearly state: "The third umpire shall review television replays of the bowler's front foot landing and, if he/she is satisfied that any of these three conditions have not been met, he/she shall immediately advise the bowler's end umpire who shall in turn immediately call and signal no-ball."

Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner ensured that Australia lost just one wicket in the morning session on Day 2 of the ongoing first Ashes Test against England here at the Gabba, Brisbane on Thursday (December 9).

At the lunch break, Australia's score read 113/1 with the hosts still trailing by 34 runs. Warner (48 not out) and Labuschagne (53 not out) are unbeaten at the crease.

In the morning session, England bowled a total of 31 overs.

After bundling out England for 147, Australia got off to a bad start as opener Marcus Harris (3) failed to leave a mark with the bat and he was sent back to the pavilion in the sixth over by Ollie Robinson.

Labuschagne then joined Warner in the middle and the duo kept on ticking the scoreboard along, and in the end, ensured that the hosts enter the second session of the day with nine wickets in hand.

Warner also got a reprieve in the first over bowled by Ben Stokes as he was clean bowled off a no-ball and the left-handed batter survived.

On Wednesday, Pat Cummins took five wickets as England was bundled out for 147 inside 51 overs.