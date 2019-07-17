Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ashes: Concussion substitute may be introduced

By
Ashes: Concussion substitute mooted
Ashes: Concussion substitute mooted for the Ashes

London, July 17: Cricket authorities are mulling over the idea of introducing concussion substitutes in Test cricket as early as in the upcoming Ashes series starting August 1.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the issue is on the agenda at the International Cricket Council (ICC) annual conference taking place in London this week and the changes to playing conditions will almost certainly be approved and implemented quickly, so that all matches played in the World Test Championship, beginning with the Ashes series, will have the same safety protocols in place.

The death of former Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes after he was struck by a bouncer in a List-A match in 2014 had kicked off the discussion surrounding the usage of concussion substitutes. Cricket Australia had introduced the concept of in their men's and women's domestic tournaments and the Big Bash League (BBL) and Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) for the 2016-17 season.

However, CA did not bring it into effect in the Sheffield Shield until the following summer after the ICC amended rules so that games would not lose their first-class status. In October 2017, the ICC had started a two-year trial of concussion substitutes in domestic cricket.

In the recent times, many voices have come in support for more stringent protocols regarding concussion. After CA's measures, players must leave the field if directed to by a doctor for further testing or in the case of a concussion diagnosis.

During the recently concluded World Cup, there was a concerted effort to increase education about recognising the symptoms of concussion. Every team had a nominated Team Medical Representative and there was an independent match-day doctor at every game to provide support.

More ASHES News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Kohli to tour West Indies
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Read more about: ashes england austrlia icc phil hughes
Story first published: Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 17:18 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 17, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue