Ashes: Cricket Australia confirms that 5th Test to be day-night match; venue to de declared soon

Hockley's comments came as the fifth Ashes Test has been moved out of Perth due to COVID-19 pandemic related restrictions.

"We've had lots of interest, I won't go into specifics because we're going through all the details now but as I said, we're working to come to a position as quickly as possible. Hopefully, there will be an announcement in the not-too-distant future," Hockley told SEN Test Cricket.

"We've tried to be fair to everyone, we've given everyone an opportunity, we'll be taking in a range of considerations, and ultimately it's my job to put a recommendation to the board.

“The plan is, wherever it's played, to be a day-night Test with a pink ball," he added.

Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday had confirmed that the fifth men's Ashes Test match will be relocated from Perth Stadium due to COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions.

CA and Western Australian Cricket (WA Cricket) have worked closely and constructively with the Western Australia Government and Perth Stadium over several months, with the shared goals of prioritizing the health and well-being of the WA community, while providing the best possible environment for the players, their families, match officials, staff and broadcast partners.

Discussions about a replacement venue for the fifth Test match are underway.

Stokes’ no-ball

On the field, England all-rounder Ben Stokes failed to take a wicket in his very first over of the ongoing first Ashes Test against Australia as he clean bowled David Warner with a no-ball.

However, after the incident happened, the TV replays showed how Stokes had overstepped on the first three deliveries of his first over as well.

These deliveries were not called no-ball by the third umpire which should have been the standard procedure in Test cricket now.

“They are supposed to be checking every ball. I really can't explain it," former ICC Elite Umpire Simon Taufel told Channel Seven.

The ICC had first trialled the use of the TV umpire monitoring the front foot no-balls in 2019 and it was used for the first time in Test cricket when England played Pakistan in 2020. The technology was also used in the recent Test series between India and New Zealand.

Playing conditions for the World Test Championship clearly state: "The third umpire shall review television replays of the bowler's front foot landing and, if he/she is satisfied that any of these three conditions have not been met, he/she shall immediately advise the bowler's end umpire who shall in turn immediately call and signal no-ball."

Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner ensured that Australia lost just one wicket in the morning session on Day 2 of the ongoing first Ashes Test against England here at the Gabba, Brisbane on Thursday (December 9).

At the lunch break, Australia's score read 113/1 with the hosts still trailing by 34 runs. Warner (48 not out) and Labuschagne (53 not out) are unbeaten at the crease.

In the morning session, England bowled a total of 31 overs.