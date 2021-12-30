Cricket
Ashes: Match Referee David Boon tests Covid-19 positive; to miss officiating Sydney Test

By
David Boon
David Boon

Sydney, December 30: David Boon, the ICC match referee for the Ashes series between England and Australia, has tested positive to Covid-19 following a PCR Test.

Boon, a former Australian batsman, will not officiate in the fourth Test to be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Steve Bernard, a member of the International Panel of ICC Referees and based in NSW, will take over as match referee for the fourth Ashes Test match, starting on January 5 at the SCG.

It is anticipated that David Boon will return to the role for the fifth Test in Hobart, starting on January 14. He is asymptomatic and fully vaccinated, including having a booster.

Boon will remain in Melbourne and in line with Victorian State Government Health guidelines will continue quarantining for 10 days.

All players from both teams, their families, the England and Australian support staff and the match officials have been having daily PCR tests since Monday, December 27.

Silverwood to miss SCG Test

England Men's head coach Chris Silverwood will be missing the fourth Ashes Test against Australia after his family member tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday (December 28).

The England Men's touring party have recorded seven positive cases - three support staff and four family members - since a PCR testing regime was implemented on Monday.

"As a result of the positive test, England Men's Head Coach Chris Silverwood will have to isolate for 10 days, along with his family, in Melbourne and will miss the fourth Ashes Test due to start in Sydney on Wednesday 5 January 2022," England Cricket Board's statement read.

'Both teams - England and Australia - are due to fly to Sydney via a chartered flight on Friday morning," the statement further read.

Australia has already retained the Ashes after gaining an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. Australia had defeated England by an innings and 14 runs in the third Test held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last week.

Story first published: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 12:09 [IST]
