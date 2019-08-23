Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ashwin exclusion: Gavaskar "astonished" but Rahane provides rationale behind move

By Pti
Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was dropped to accommodate an extra batter by India
Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was dropped to accommodate an extra batter by India

North Sound (Antigua), August 23: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar expressed his "astonishment" at the exclusion of senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin from the playing XI against West Indies, a team against whom he has done exceedingly well.

However vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane defended the team management's hard call as he felt that combination warranted Ravindra Jadeja as the single spinner and Hanuma Vihari as the sixth batsman.

"(The selection) astonished me," Gavaskar said while doing commentary for official broadcasters Sony.

Ashwin has scored 552 runs with four hundreds and taken 60 wickets with four five-fors against the West Indies in 11 Tests (home and away).

1
46250

"A man with that kind of record, especially against West Indies. He doesn't find a place in this playing XI. That is stunning. Astonishing," Gavaskar said, hardly able to suppress his anger.

However, India's top performer Rahane explained why the decision was taken.

"It's difficult when you miss a player like Ashwin but team management is always thinking as to what is the best combination.

"They thought Jadeja was a good option on this wicket as we needed a sixth batsman, who can actually bowl. Vihari can actually bowl on this track. So that was the communication between captain and coach. It is hard to find players like Ashwin and Rohit (Sharma) sit out but's all for the team," Rahane said at post-match media interaction.

More R ASHWIN News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Day 1 - Stumps: IND 203/6 (68.5) vs WI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, August 23, 2019, 8:51 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 23, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue