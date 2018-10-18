Cricket

Ashwin, Rahane, Karthik set to play in Deodhar Trophy

By
Ajinkya Rahane will lead India C in the Deodhar Trophy
Ajinkya Rahane will lead India C in the Deodhar Trophy

Bengaluru, October 18: R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane has been named in the squads for the Deodhar Trophy beginning in New Delhi on October 23 with a slight tweak in the format.

The tournament remains a three-team affair but it will not feature Vijay Hazare Trophy champions this time. Instead, India A, B and C, captained by Dinesh Karthik, Shreyas Iyer and Rahane respectively, will fight for the title.

"It was decided during the technical committee meeting of the BCCI that there will be three teams instead of one being Vijay Hazare champions," GM (Game Development) Saba Karim was quoted as saying by the PTI.

The presence of India Test regulars like Rahane and Ashwin is not a surprise as they both have been out of India's limited overs set-up for a while now. Teenage sensation Prithvi Shaw, who made a successful Test debut against the West Indies, will play for India A.

India A captain Karthik too will have a point to prove after being dropped from the national team for the first two ODIs against the West Indies. The wicket-keeper batsman will lead a team comprising Tamil Nadu teammate Ashwin, Mohammad Siraj, Karun Nair, Krunal Pandya and Siddharth Kaul.

The selectors have rewarded players who have done well in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy including Jharkhand pacer Varun Aaron, who is on a comeback trail.

Aaron will be playing for Iyer-led India B, which also has Mayank Agarwal, Shahbaz Nadeem, Hanuma Vihari and Jaydev Unadkat. Rahane's India C have the likes of U-19 star Shubman Gill, Delhi pacer Navdeep Saini, Jharkhand captain Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar and Rajneesh Gurbani.
None of the players representing nine new teams in domestic cricket have been picked.

Squads: India A: Dinesh Karthik (C & WK), Prithvi Shaw, Anmolpreet Singh, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ankit Bawne, Nitish Rana, Karun Nair, Krunal Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Gopal, Shams Mulani, Mohammed Siraj, Dhawal Kulkarni, Siddarth Kaul.

India B: Shreyas Iyer (C), Mayank Agarwal, Rituraj Gaekwad, Prashant Chopra, Hanuma Vihari, Manoj Tiwary, Ankush Bains (WK), Rohit Rayudu, K Gowtham, Mayank Markande, S Nadeem, Deepak Chahar, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat.

India C: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Abhinav Mukund, Shubman Gill, Ravikumar Samarth, Suresh Raina, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Papu Roy, Navdeep Saini, Rajneesh Gurbani, Umar Nazir.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 18, 2018, 16:34 [IST]
