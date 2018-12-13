Ashwin, Rohit ruled out of second Test against Australia

1. R Ashwin

Ashwin has a left-sided abdominal strain. He is receiving treatment at the moment. He has been ruled out of the second Test. Ashwin played a good role in India's 31-run win in the first Test at Adelaide plucking six wickets in the match. In fact, he ended Australia's resistance in the fourth innings, picking up the final wicket of Josh Hazlewood who gave a low catch to KL Rahul at second slip.

2. Rohit Sharma

The middle-order batsman had jarred his lower back while fielding in the 1st Test at Adelaide. He is undergoing treatment. He too is ruled out of the second Test. Rohit had a disappointing outing at Adelaide. The Mumbaikar made a fluent 37 in the second innings before throwing his wicket away and failed to make any impression in the second innings as well. His most notable contribution was a brilliant catch he took at outfield to dismiss Usman Khawaja off Ashwin.

3. Prithvi Shaw

Shaw is recovering well from his left ankle injury but still undergoing treatment. He has been ruled out of the second Test. He suffered the injury during India's practice game against CA XI at Sydney and had missed the first Test at Adelaide.

4. 13 for the 2nd Test

Virat Kohli (C), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav. Pacer Umesh and all rounder Ravindra Jadeja are the additions to the side.