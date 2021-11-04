Ashwin slams critics: 'I feel sorry for expert opinion makers; wicket-taking doesn't happen just like that'

India will next lock horns against Scotland at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday (November 5) and the side would hope to register a comprehensive victory to further boost their net run rate in order to remain in the hunt for the qualification for semifinals.

Earlier, there was some criticism from certain quarters on Ashwin's selection in the T20 World Cup squad as it was felt he is a bit defensive for the format.

"For a lot of people who are giving expert opinions on the game, I sometimes feel sorry for them. I have been playing this format since 2007-8, and every two years, the game leaves our realms and it teaches us something because the game is so fast-paced.

“I feel the understanding of the game is still backward in so many ways. For me when you say a bowler has to pick wickets, for fast bowlers there are different plans and for spinners, there are different plans," said Ashwin during a virtual pre-match press conference

"There are different lengths that you cannot afford to bowl as you do in a Test match. Wicket-taking is not something that just happens.

“Experts say that the game is about partnerships. Every time a bowler is picking wickets, there is an over that was bowled well before. I think I expect too much from the people who watch the game.

“This is how I play the game and in the process if I keep taking wickets, I do that. 24 events are there when I bowl and I take them very seriously," he added.

Ashwin was given his first game in the ongoing competition against Afghanistan and he proved why people asking for his inclusion in the side were right.

The off-spinner returned with figures of 2-14 in his four overs and he was the main reason why Men in Blue managed to maintain a stranglehold over the Afghanistan batting order.

"The news that I got selected for the World Cup was very heartening news. I had fun after hearing the news in terms of enjoying myself and gratification from what I wanted to achieve in life.

“That was one side of it, I had a special dream of being there in the World Cup and doing special things for the team," said Ashwin.

“Two losses I did feel a bit low about it. It is never special when you lose games. The chances of qualification did take a dent, but after yesterday's win, we have our fingers crossed and hope things go right. Everything I wanted to execute yesterday fell into place," he added.

Talking further about the art of spin, Ashwin said: "Circles are never completed. They keep going on in loops. The perception of finger spin needs to change. Champions Trophy is an event where I had a halt.

“I am trying to create different angles. The ball I dismissed Gulbadin Naib was anything but a carom ball. Thinking creates the intent, and then it goes into the practice.”