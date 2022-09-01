Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka v Bangladesh, Highlights, Post-Match presentation, Awards: Lanka qualify for Super 4s

With both sides entering the match after losing their opening fixtures to Afghanistan, it was the first knockout game of the multi-nation tournament. After their listless show in their openers, the Group B match in Dubai was a thrilling encounter as official hosts Sri Lanka held on to their nerves as they chased down the target with four balls to spare.

The five-time champions pulled off the highest chase in Asia Cup in an edge-of-the-seat contest, to qualify for the Super 4s.

After getting off to a strong start with 11 runs coming off the opening over, debutant Asitha Fernando pulled it back for Sri Lanka as he struck in his very first over, picking up the wicket of Sabbir Rahman (5 off 6) to reduce Bangladesh to 19/1 in 2.5 overs.

After the early wicket, Mehidy and skipper Shakib al Hasan rebuild Bangladesh's innings. Despite the early wicket, Bangladesh endured a good powerplay, with 55 runs coming off the first six overs for the loss of just one wicket. But Hasaranga struck in the very first over of the powerplay to break the 24-ball 39 run second-wicket stand. Hasaranga removed opener Mehidy (38 off 26) to reduce Bangladesh to 58/2 in 6.5 overs.

Following the powerplay, Bangladesh lost couple of wickets in quick succession. After Mehidy, Mushfiqur (4) was quickly back in the dugout as Chamika Karunaratne struck in the very next over. Bangladesh struggled to build partnerships as Theekshana knocked back the middle stumps to end skipper Shakib al Hasan's 22-ball 24 run knock and reduced Bangladesh to 88/4 in 10.4 overs

Mohammad Mahmudullah and Afif Hossain rebuild Bangladesh's innings with a scintillating fifth-wicket stand. The pair changed the game on its head as they guided Bangladesh to a strong total with a stand of 57 off 37. But as Afif and Hossain looked to take Bangladesh to a massive total, Madushanka pulled the game back for Lanka as he picked up the big wicket of Afif Hossain. After a stellar 22-ball 39, Afif handed Hasaranga an easy catch.

In the very next over, Hasaranga returned to remove the dangerous Mahmudullah. Karunaratne made no mistake at deep midwicket as Mahmudullah's 22-ball 27 run cameo came to an end. After the blistering fifth wicket stand, Bangladesh once again found themselves on the backfoot as they lost quick wickets. Karunaratne struck next as he picked up his second of the evening, removing Mahedi Hasan for just 1 as Bangladesh was reduced to 159/7 in 18.1 overs.

But despite the regular wickets, Bangladesh set a strong total of 183/7. The last five overs saw Sri Lanka leak 60 runs. After the blistering fifth-wicket stand, Taskin Ahmed (11 off 6) and Mosaddek Hossain (24 off 9) added 24 off 11 for the eight-wicket to guide Bangladesh to their highest total in the UAE.

In reply, after a slow opening over, the Sri Lankan openers put up 45 runs for the opening stand off 33 deliveries. The openers were cruising in the chase before debutant Ebadot Hossain came into the attack in the final over of the powerplay and broke the opening stand. Nissanka (20 off 19) was picked up at midwicket as Bangladesh pocketed their first wicket to reduce.

Hossain put Bangladesh right back into the game, as he picked up two wickets in his first over. After removing the set opener, Hossain removed newcomer Asalanka (1) as Sri Lanka posted 48/2 at the end of six overs. The debutant continued to trouble the Lankan line-up as he picked up another wicket to keep Lanka in check. Taskin Ahmed took a cracker of a catch as Gunathilaka departed for 11 off 6. Bhanuka Rajapaksa walked in with Lanka down to 67/3 in 7.4 overs.

But Rajapaksa failed to turn it around for Sri Lanka as Bangladesh's fast bowlers once again put up a solid display. After taking a stellar catch, Taskin picked up the big wicket of Rajapaksa as he departed for just 2 off 4 as Lanka was reduced to 77/4 in 8.5 overs.

Kusal Mendis, who was handed as many as four life-lines, kept the chase alive along with skipper Shanaka. Mendis brought up an important half-century off 32 deliveries. Mustafizur put Bangladesh right back into the game as he put an end to Mendis' stellar knock. Brilliant field change by Shakib al Hasan saw Taskin pull off another stunning catch as Mendis departed after a stellar 37-ball 60 to reduce Sri Lanka to 131/5 in 14.3 overs.

Taskin delivered for Bangladesh again as he picked up the key scalp of Hasaranga (2). Taskin Ahmed endured a stunning day in office. After a cameo with the bat, Ahmed accounted for two wickets picked up along with two stunning catches. The game went down the wire, as Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan held on to his nerves as he racn Karunaratne with a direct hit, with Bangladesh needing 13 off 7. After a superb start, debutant Ebadot endured a tough final over as he leaked 17th runs in the penultimate over.

The two sides churned out a thrilling contest, as Sri Lanka, who were eight wickets down, held on to qualify for the Super 4s.

Here mykhel brings you the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh post match comments from the presentation ceremony, list of awards and man of the match:

Player of the Match: Kusal Mendis (SL)

Catch of the Match: Taskin Ahmed (BAN)

Dasun Shanaka (SL), Winning Captain: The middle period I thought it was tough. But with me and Kusal in the middle, I thought it was achievable. Our openers did a really good job today, which we lacked in the previous game. We needed that opening partnership and that was the key to successfully chasing down this total. I had thought about it (promoting himself up the order). But for the team I had to sacrifice and come down and play the role of a finisher. It's about what the team needs. Asitha Fernando delivered two amazing shots to finish off the games.

Shakib al Hasan (BAN), Losing Captain: I think death bowling is something we need to improve and that cost us the game. In the last two overs they were eight down and needed 17 runs, and they chased it down with 4 balls to spare, that shows that our death bowling needs to improve, but credit to Sri Lanka, they held onto their nerves. We wanted to pick wickets, and saw the fast bowlers were picking wickets. There was pressure on SL. Whenever the bowlers bowl, they need to execute the plans. (T20 World Cup) If you look at our last six months, we haven't been competitive, but in the last two matches we've been competitive, so that's an improvement and we need to work on that and a lot of areas before the World Cup.

Kusal Mendis, Player of the Match: First six overs, I played my normal game and kept doing that. (No ball out) Today is my day! I came out to bat again and had a good plan and wanted to finish the game. I did my best for the team. I practiced a lot in the last six months in Sri Lanka. I know what my team needs me to do and I'll do my best for the team. A big thank you to the Sri Lankan supporters.