Asia Cup 2022, Stats & Records: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most 100s, Man Of The Series List From 1984 to 2022

But irrespective of that, India are the most successful side in Asia Cup, winning the event 7 times since its inception in 1984.

Here we are looking at stats and records from the Asia Cup from 1984 to 2018, the last edition of the tournament which was also held in the UAE, along with the list of man of the series during all these years.

1. Asia Cup batting records Highest total: 385/7 — Pakistan Highest total, India: 374/4 Lowest total: 87 — Bangladesh Lowest total, India: 169 Most runs: Sanath Jayasuriya: 1220 runs Most runs, India: S Tendulkar: 971 runs Highest score: Virat Kohli: 183 Highest score, Other teams: Younis Khan, Mushfiqur Rahim: 144 Most 100s: Sanath Jayasuriya: 6 Most 100s, India: Virat Kohli: 3 Most Runs in an Asia Cup: S Jayasuriya: 378 Most runs in an Asia Cup, India: S Raina: 372 Highest Partnership: M Hafeez / N Jamshed: 224 Highest Partnership, India: V Kohli / A Rahane: 213 2. Asia Cup bowling records Most wickets: M Muralitharan: 30 Most wickets, India: Irfan Pathan: 22 Most wickets in an Asia Cup: A Mendis: 17 Most wickets in an Asia Cup, India: I Pathan: 14 3. Asia Cup stats Most matches: M Jayawardene: 28 Most matches, India: S Tendulkar: 23 Most matches as captain: MS Dhoni: 14 Most dismissal (WK): MS Dhoni / K Sangakkara: 36 4 Asia Cup Man of the Tournaments -- 1984-2002 1984: Surinder Khanna — 107 runs 1986: Arjuna Ranatunga — 105 runs 1988: Navjot Sidhu: 177 runs 1995: Navjot Sidhu: 116 runs 1997: Arjuna Ranatunga: 272 runs 2000: Mohammad Yousuf: 295 runs 2004: S Jayasuriya: 293 runs, 4 wickets 2008: Ajantha Mendis: 17 wickets 2010: Shahid Afridi: 265 runs, 3 wickets 2012: Shakib Al Hasan: 237 runs, 6 wickets 2014: L Thirimanne: 279 runs 2018: Shikhar Dhawan: 342 runs