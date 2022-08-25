Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli and Babar Azam's bromance on full display during practice session in Dubai

The camaraderie between the players on the training ground gave the shutterbugs a perfect opportunity to capture some lovely moments at the ICC Academy in Dubai. Kohli's bromance with Azam was once again on display and their handshakes showed the respect both the cricketers - who are modern-day legends of the game - have for each other.

Afghanistan's star spinner Rashid Khan also hugged Kohli after completing his practice session and also met with other India cricketers like Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal.

India cricketers started their preparations for the multi-nation tournament in Dubai under the watchful eyes of stand-in coach VVS Laxman. KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, and Avesh Khan, who joined the squad from Zimbabwe on August 23 were given a day off. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant didn't train while senior glovesman Dinesh Karthik attended the net session. The remaining 11 players sweat it out in the nets even as the temperature was around 46 degrees Celsius. Two net bowlers i.e. Punjab's left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar and Delhi's left-arm pacer Siddhant Sharma were also present at the venue as net bowlers.

In a video shared by the BCCI on its social media handles, Pandya and Chahal could also be seen hugging and chatting with the likes of Rashid and Mohammad Nabi. But the interaction between Kohli and Azam was the center of attraction.

The comparison between Kohli and Azam is rampant amongst fans and keeps social media divided as to who is the better batsman. Recently, former Pakistan cricketer and bowling legend Wasim Akram during a virtual press conference organised by Star Sports, the official broadcasters of Asia Cup in India, said the Pakistan cricketer is still behind the former India captain.

"The comparisons are only natural. When we played people used to compare Inzamam, Rahul Dravid, and Sachin Tendulkar. Before that, it was Sunil Gavaskar Javed Miandad, G Vishwanath, and Zaheer Abbas. Babar has been very consistent because he has got the right technique. He is very hungry and very fit. He is still a young captain but is learning very fast," Akram told Star Sports.