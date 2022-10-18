Asia Cup 2023 to be held on a neutral venue and not in Pakistan: BCCI secretary Jay Shah

It was earlier reported that the neighbouring country will be hosting Asia Cup 2023 and that the BCCI is mulling sending the Men In Blue for the multi-nation tournament. However, Jay Shah - who is also the BCCI secretary - while speaking on the sidelines of the 91st Annual General Meeting of the board dismissed such claims.

"We'll have Asia Cup 2023 at a neutral venue. It's the government which decides over the permission of our team visiting Pakistan so we won't comment on that but for the 2023 Asia Cup, it is decided that the tournament will be held at a neutral venue," Shah said at the AGM.

Team India last toured Pakistan in 2005-06 for a bilateral series under the leadership of current head coach Rahul Dravid. Pakistan team last toured India for a bilateral series in 2012-13 for a three-match ODI and T20I series. MS Dhoni was the captain of the Indian side when the arch-rivals faced each other on Indian soil.

However, the two teams have been facing each other in multi-nation tournaments such as World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup. India-Pakistan cricket matches in the ICC and Asia Cup events are one of the most sought-after contests and hold bragging rights.

Men in Blue and Men in Green clashed with each other as recently as last month during the Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE. Rohit Sharma-led Indian side won in the league stage but Babar Azam and his band came back strongly in the Super 4 stage and came out victorious.

Fans from both sides of the border eagerly wait for an India-Pakistan contest and the organisers consciously schedule the fixtures between the two teams to reap the benefits. The two teams will now face each other at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23 in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, which is being held in Australia.