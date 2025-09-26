IND vs PAK: What Did Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Say About Asia Cup 2025 Final After Beating Bangladesh?

Cricket Asia Cup 2025: 5 Controversies That Have Stolen the Spotlight In UAE By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Friday, September 26, 2025, 14:46 [IST]

The Asia Cup 2025 has unfolded as one of the most politically charged cricket tournaments in recent memory. Instead of being remembered solely for performances with bat and ball, this edition has been dominated by gestures, disputes, and symbolic protests that have spilled well beyond the 22 yards.

As India and Pakistan gear up for yet another final showdown, here's a look at the five biggest controversies that have shaped the narrative so far.

1. The Handshake Row

India's captain, Suryakumar Yadav, twice avoided shaking hands with Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha - once at the toss and again after the match. While Pakistan termed the action disrespectful, reports later suggested referee Andy Pycroft had recommended skipping handshakes due to political sensitivities. The lack of clarity only added to the storm.

2. Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan's Gestures

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf created a stir by flashing a "6-0" sign at Indian fans during the Super 4 clash, a move linked to military conflict symbolism. He further mimicked a crashing aircraft. Sahibzada Farhan courted controversy too, celebrating a half-century with a gun-shaped bat gesture. Both players now face ICC disciplinary action for breaching conduct guidelines.

3. Political Overtones in Post-Match Remarks

After India's opening victory, Suryakumar Yadav dedicated the win to the victims of a terror attack in Pahalgam. While some hailed his comments, the ICC is investigating the statement for possible violation of its neutrality rules. Pakistan, meanwhile, countered with complaints against what it described as provocative behaviour by Indian players.

4. Referee Disputes and Withdrawal Threats

Tournament tensions escalated when the PCB accused referee Andy Pycroft of mishandling disputes and demanded his removal. At one point, Pakistan threatened to pull out of the event, delaying their match against the UAE by nearly an hour. The ICC stood firm, refusing to replace the referee, while the Asian Cricket Council had to intervene to prevent a tournament crisis.

5. Social Media and Fan Provocations

Crowd chants - including repeated "Kohli, Kohli" taunts aimed at Haris Rauf - provoked visible reactions on the field. Clips of Rauf's gestures and Indian players like Arshdeep Singh responding went viral, sparking heated online exchanges. Former cricketers and commentators added fuel to the debate, ensuring the controversies stayed in the headlines.