Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma’s Range-Hitting, Arshdeep Fitness Drills, Samson-Bumrah-Kuldeep Rest - Highlights Of Team India’s Optional Training in Dubai By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 0:54 [IST]

Dubai, Sep 9: India's optional training session at the ICC Academy turned into a spectacle on Tuesday (September 9), thanks to Abhishek Sharma's breathtaking stroke-play that blended power with elegance. While senior players like Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, and Harshit Rana opted to rest, the younger stars ensured that the session was anything but low-key.

Abhishek Sharma was the cynosure of all eyes, turning his hour-long stint into a personal "range-hitting" exhibition. Asia Cup 2025 Special Page | Points Table | Stats

Relying on impeccable timing and hand-eye coordination rather than brute force, the left-hander smashed at least 25 to 30 sixes, many clearing the nets and landing outside the practice facility. His clean striking and ability to pick length early drew applause from teammates and coaches alike.

Vice-captain Shubman Gill also looked assured, stroking elegant drives over extra cover with typical finesse. However, a surprise delivery from a local net bowler rattled his stumps, marking the lone blemish in an otherwise polished session.

While Abhishek and Gill drew attention with the bat, Arshdeep Singh devoted his time to fitness under the watchful eye of strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux. Instead of bowling, the left-arm pacer went through repeat sprint and shuttle drills at distances of 10, 20, and 40 metres - a modern variation of the famed "Bronco Test." Though Arshdeep kept the intensity low, the routine underlined his commitment to maintaining peak fitness. Bowling coach Morne Morkel observed closely, offering inputs as Arshdeep fine-tuned his workload.

Meanwhile, with Sanju Samson sitting out, wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma continued sharpening his reflexes. Fielding coach T. Dilip made him undergo "no-look" catching drills, where the keeper reacts purely on instinct as balls are dropped at close range. The exercise tested Jitesh's reaction time and concentration, reflecting the team's emphasis on innovation and sharpness in fielding.

As India builds momentum ahead of crucial Asia Cup 2025 fixtures, the optional session served as a reminder of the depth and variety within the squad - from Abhishek's fearless hitting to Arshdeep's fitness focus and Jitesh's commitment behind the stumps.