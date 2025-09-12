U Mumba vs Patna Pirates PKL 12 Highlights: Inches separate the two sides as Mumba clinch victory in last raid thriller vs Pirates

Cricket Asia Cup 2025: BAN vs HK Awards List, Player of the Match, Post-Match Presentation By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Friday, September 12, 2025, 0:15 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

BAN vs HK: Bangladesh produced a commanding performance to register a 7-wicket victory over Hong Kong in their Group B encounter of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, September 11.

Skipper Litton Das played a captain's knock and was deservedly named the Player of the Match for his fluent half-century that guided Bangladesh to an easy chase.

Having won the toss and opting to bowl first, Bangladesh's bowlers kept Hong Kong under pressure throughout the innings. Wicketkeeper-batter Zeeshan Ali provided some stability with 30 off 34 deliveries, while Nizakat Khan top-scored with a composed 42 from 40 balls. Captain Yasim Murtaza added a brisk 28 off 19, but regular strikes at crucial junctures prevented Hong Kong from building strong partnerships.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib (2/21) was the pick of the bowlers with his tight opening spell, while Taskin Ahmed (2/38) and Rishad Hossain (2/31) chipped in with vital wickets. Mustafizur Rahman also kept things tight with figures of 0/22 from his four overs. Hong Kong eventually finished on 143/7 in their allotted 20 overs, a total that looked below par against Bangladesh's batting firepower.

The chase was spearheaded by Litton Das, who played with authority and flair. The captain struck 59 runs off just 39 balls, laced with nine fours and a six, setting the tone for Bangladesh's reply. He found good support from Towhid Hridoy, who anchored the middle overs with an unbeaten 35 off 36 balls, ensuring the scoreboard kept ticking. Opener Parvez Hossain Emon chipped in with 19 off 14, while Tanzid Hasan made 14 before both departed in quick succession. However, with Litton in fine touch, Bangladesh never looked troubled.

Despite late wickets, the Tigers comfortably overhauled the target, reaching 144/3 in 17.4 overs. Hong Kong's Ateeq Iqbal (2/14) was the only bowler to trouble the Bangladesh batters, but the lack of runs on the board left his side with little chance of pulling off an upset.

BAN vs HK Asia Cup 2025: Full List of Award Winners

Game Changer of the match: Tanzid Hasan Sakib (BAN)- 3,500 USD

Super Sixes: Yasim Murtaza (HK)- 3000 USD

MOTM: Litton Das (BAN)- 5000 USD

Litton Das at post-match presentation: It was important to win the first game. We have played some good cricket in the last two series, but the Asia Cup can be a different pressure. We played very well today. In the last few years our pace bowling department has done very well, and all we were looking for was a leg spinner and Rishad has done very well. The wicket was a bit on the slow side so we had to play carefully in the middle overs, and make the most of the big ground with the singles and doubles.

Match Stats

50-plus scores for BAN in T20 Asia Cup

80 - Sabbir Rahman vs SL, Mirpur, 2016

59 - Litton Das vs HK, Abu Dhabi, 2025*

Highest partnerships for 3rd wicket or below in T20 Asia Cup

114* - Shoaib Malik & Umar Akmal (PAK) vs UAE, Mirpur, 2016

98* - Virat Kohli & Suryakumar Yadav (IND) vs HK, Dubai, 2022

97 - Rohit Sharma & SuryakumarYadav (IND) vs SL, Dubai, 2022

95 - Litton Das & Towhid Hridoy (BAN) vs HK, Abu Dhabi, 2025*