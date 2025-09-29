Asia Cup 2025: How much Prize Money have India won after beating Pakistan in Final?

Cricket Asia Cup 2025 Final Prize Ceremony LIVE Updates: India win by 5 Wickets to win Title; Post-Match Presentation, Award Winners Live By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, September 29, 2025, 0:01 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India has won the Asia Cup 2025 after beating Pakistan in the Final in Dubai on Sunday (September 28). Suryakumar Yadav and his boys won the match by 5 wickets, as they clinched their 2nd Asia Cup T20I title.

Check Out the Live Updates of the Awards Ceremony here. Keep refreshing for Live Updates.

LIVE Feed

Asia Cup 2025 Final Award Ceremony Live Updates Tilak Varma gets USD 3,000 and USD 5,000 for his Sixes and POTM awards. Shivam Dube gets USD 3,500 for his Gamechanger award. Asia Cup 2025 Final Award Ceremony Live Updates Player of the Match:Tilak Varma Asia Cup 2025 Final Award Ceremony Live Updates Most Sixes: Tilak Varma - 4 Sixes Asia Cup 2025 Final Award Ceremony Live Updates Gamechanger of the Match: Shivam Dube - 33 off 22 Asia Cup 2025 Final Award Ceremony Live Updates The umpires are being rewarded their mementos. We have finally started! That's a relief.. Asia Cup 2025 Final Awards Ceremony LIVE Here's the Winning Moment.. Relive, as Rinku Singh danced in joy with the very first delivery that he faced in this continental competition. विजय तिलक 🇮🇳



आज भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम ने सिर्फ़ #AsiaCupFinal नहीं, बल्कि हर भारतीय का दिल जीत लिया।@TilakV9 और @imKuldeep18 के जबरदस्त प्रदर्शन ने इस विजय को ऐतिहासिक बना दिया।#IndvsPak2025 pic.twitter.com/j2GVpCim5d — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 28, 2025 India trio troll Abrar Ahmed Jitesh, Arshdeep and Harshit. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ef8nRNGs9j — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 28, 2025 How much Prize Money have India won in Asia Cup 2025? Check out! Read More Asia Cup 2025 Final Award Ceremony Live Updates Abhishek Sharma has ended up as the top scorer in Asia Cup, while Kuldeep Yadav ended as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament. In terms of Sixes, Abhishek Sharma again claims the plaudits with 19 sixes. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Awards List LIVE Updates We are still waiting for the commencement of the awards ceremony in Dubai. The post-match presentation is likely to start soon, but it is appaling how the ACC is allowing the Indian team to wait. They should start it, even if the Pakistan contingent decides not to show up. Asia Cup 2025 Awards Ceremony Live The Pakistani players are slowly and finally emerging out to the stadium. Disappointing from them as they continue to send all wrong messages. Asia Cup 2025 Final Award Ceremony Live Updates Ravi Shastri has torn up Pakistan for making the Indian team wait in the awards ceremony. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final Award Ceremony LIVE As per reports, Pakistan team has not emerged from the dressing room, which is causing a delay in the post-match presentation. Irfan Pathan trolls Pakistan in a cheeky way as India defeat the neighbours for three Sundays in a row. SUNDAY KESA RAHA PADOSIYON? Mein janta hoo. Awaz vese bhi Nahi aa Rahi. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 28, 2025 IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final Award Ceremony LIVE Sourav Ganguly wishes Team India after their Asia Cup win. Well done India on a great nite ..under pressure a much better team with the ball and then with the bat .. These young boys are brilliant .. @bcci — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 28, 2025 Asia Cup 2025 Awards Ceremony Live Updates Kuldeep Yadav has finished as the top wicket-taker in the Asia Cup 2025 with 17 wickets in the tournament. India vs Pakistan Award Ceremony LIVE We continue to build to the Asia Cup 2025 Awards Ceremony. Check out the Most Runs Scorers in the Asia Cup 2025 here as Abhishek Sharma finishes at the top of the chart. Read More India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Updates ✅ By 8 wickets | Melbourne | Benson & Hedges Cup 1984/85

✅ By 8 wickets | Dhaka | Independence Cup 1997/98 (Best of 3)

✅ By 3 wickets | Dhaka | Independence Cup 1997/98 (Best of 3)

✅ By 5 runs | Johannesburg | T20 World Cup 2007

✅ By 5 wickets | Dubai | Asia Cup 2025 Asia Cup 2025 Final Awards Ceremony LIVE Rinku Singh manifested to hit the Winning Run in the Final, and exactly that has happened in this match. Tilak Varma also manifested to score runs in the Final and win India the tournament, and he exactly did that as well. IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final LIVE Updates Varun Chakravarthy: I feel great. Definitely, at that time, I was going for the wickets, and Fakhar and Farhan were going well. And yes, I had done some plans, and it worked out in the way. But Kuldeep came and finished, yeah. It gave me memories of KKR when we were playing together. And he's always a star. He's one of the best spinners, yeah. Yes, if you see the trend in the last few matches, the first 10 overs, everyone is going berserk. And they don't lose wickets. So, after that, we knew that if we bowl on the right space, and right line of play, we can curtail them down. And obviously, I would like to mention Hari (team analyst). He is a guy who has done a lot of work behind the scenes. And due credit to him also. Asia Cup 2025 Final Awards Ceremony LIVE Updates Tilak Varma has helped the Indian team to win their Asia Cup. It was a magnificent game from the middle-order batter. As we speak, Wasim Akram is tearing apart Haris Rauf in the studio. "I am not blaming him, the whole country is blaming. A lot of mistakes from him. He doesn't play Red Ball cricketr and he is not going to improve if he doesn't play." IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final Award Ceremony LIVE "Really enjoyed the pressure. I have not played many India Pak game and today was a pressure match, after losing wickets. And I enjoyed it thoroughly with Tilak. The game dictates and you have to respect the situations from years of cricket. I had to go out there and time the ball. Close matches are really good as it tests your mental ability. Ahead of World Cup, this game was crucial," Sanju Samson says to Sanjay Manjrekar. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final Award Ceremony LIVE "Pretty amazing. We have pretty much played all of cricket together, I know him pretty much inside out and when I bat with him, he takes out the pressure of the non striker. He has been phenomenal in this tournament," Shubman Gill heaps praises on Abhishek Sharma. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final Award Ceremony LIVE India Results in Asia Cup 2025 Group Stages vs UAE - Won by 9 Wickets vs Pakistan - Won by 7 wickets vs Oman - Won by 21 Runs Super Four vs Pakistan - Won by 6 wickets vs Bangladesh - Won by 41 runs vs Sri Lanka - Won in Super Over Final vs Pakistan - Won by 5 wickets IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final Award Ceremony LIVE India bowling coach Morne Morkel says it was a special performance. He also praises Shivam Dube for his bowling in the final. Asia Cup 2025 Live Updates "I played Only One Ball.. Koi matter nahi karta. Jitna ball milta wohi contribute karunga team ke liye. I am finisher and everyone knows it. I got one ball and the team has won. That is all that matters." Rinku Singh is elated with the win. India beat Pakistan to win Asia Cup 2025 India!! It is India again, the Champions of Asia!! Tilak Varma powers the Indian team to their 9th Asia Cup win, 2nd in the T20I format. Welcome to the LIVE Updates for the post-match presentation.

Pakistan's innings in the Asia Cup 2025 final was a classic collapse. After a strong start with Sahibzada Farhan (57) and Fakhar Zaman (46) powering them to 113/1 by the 13th over, they looked set for 190+. But from there, it all went downhill as India's spinners, led by Kuldeep Yadav (4/30), ripped through the middle order. Pakistan lost nine wickets for just 33 runs, as they bundled out for 146 runs.

India had a disppointing start of their own. Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill departed cheaply as India were reeling at 20 for 3 at one stage. Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson stitched a crucial partnership and the former went on to score a magnificent fifty, helping India to win the match. India needed 10 runs in the last over,

How much Prize Money have India won in Asia Cup 2025?

The Indian team has won a total of USD 90,000 in the Asia Cup 2025. Suryakumar Yadav and company won all of their group stage and super four matches, which had a prize money for the winning team of USD 15,000 in every match. As the winning team, the Indian team has received a prize money of USD 300,000, which means a cumulative prize money of USD 390,000 in the Asia Cup 2025, equivalent to Rs 34.6 crore in Indian currency.

India Results in Asia Cup 2025

Group Stages

vs UAE - Won by 9 Wickets

vs Pakistan - Won by 7 wickets

vs Oman - Won by 21 Runs

Super Four

vs Pakistan - Won by 6 wickets

vs Bangladesh - Won by 41 runs

vs Sri Lanka - Won in Super Over

Final

vs Pakistan - Won by 5 wickets