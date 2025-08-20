Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Four India squad players who may not get a place in T20 World Cup side if they Fail in Asia Cup By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 14:51 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India's Asia Cup 2025 squad combines experienced leaders like captain Suryakumar Yadav, vice-captain Shubman Gill, and star bowler Jasprit Bumrah with promising young talents.

The selectors are aiming to balance aggression and stability for the fast-paced T20 format. The team will rely on all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel for depth and versatility. This edition of the continental championship is crucial as preparation for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

India's Asia Cup campaign begins against the UAE on September 10 at Dubai, followed by a highly anticipated clash with arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14 in Dubai. The group stage concludes with a match against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. The top two teams from India's group are expected to advance to the Super Four stage, culminating in a final on September 28 in Dubai.

The tournament will test India's adaptability in UAE conditions, with the team expected to showcase strong batting firepower, disciplined bowling led by Bumrah, and sharp fielding in pursuit of retaining their Asia Cup title.

But there have been a few questionable selections in this Asia Cup squad, and some of the players will be in tight rope. As the T20 World Cup is coming up, India will play 15 T20Is after the Asia Cup. With a number of suitors waiting in the wings, this Asia Cup will be crucial for some of the players.

Rinku Singh

After a modest outing in the season before and then an underwhelming IPL 2025 with KKR, Rinku Singh's inclusion has surprised many, especially with Shreyas Iyer snubbed. Rinku has been a top performer for KKR and India but his recent graph has been moderate, at best. A poor outing in the Asia Cup can further put him in jeopardy and can axe him from the squad.

Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana has played 1 T20I match for India, but that was enough to keep him in the Asia Cup squad over Prasidh Krishna, who picked up the Purple Cap in IPL 2025 and then did superbly in the England Test series. Although Harshit has ridden his luck when it comes to India selection, this Asia Cup may be his last resort. The Delhi player has done nothing wrong, but an underwhelming performance can have ramifications.

Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube's inclusion in the side is also a contentious one. Dube, with already Hardik Pandya in the side, needs a positive Asia Cup to be in the fray for selection in the upcoming assignments. The CSK player is a hard hitter and can roll his arms, but the T20 World Cup may warrant one pace bowling all-rounder, and Hardik Pandya is ahead of Dube in that pecking order for now.