Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Gill, Siraj, Pant, Iyer Set To Miss Out – India’s Probable Squad By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 11:40 [IST]

Asia Cup 2025: India's squad for the high-profile tournament will be revealed on Tuesday, August 19, with the BCCI's Senior Men's Selection Committee set to finalize the list at its Mumbai headquarters before announcing it at a press conference post 1:30 PM IST.

While a few names are automatic selections-captain Suryakumar Yadav, vice-captain Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, and Arshdeep Singh-competition is fierce for the remaining slots, with nearly 20 players in contention. Jasprit Bumrah, who has reportedly confirmed his fitness and availability, is almost certain to spearhead the pace attack.

The third seamer's role, however, is closely contested among Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Harshit Rana. Krishna's Purple Cap-winning IPL 2025 campaign gives him an edge, while Rana recently featured in India's T20I squad. Siraj, despite his experience, could be the one to miss out.

Spin will be central to India's plans in the UAE. Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy are strong favourites to make the cut, while Washington Sundar and Ravi Bishnoi remain in the conversation. Krunal Pandya, buoyed by a solid all-round IPL season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, is an outside contender.

The wicketkeeping department looks straightforward, with Sanju Samson set to take the gloves in the absence of the injured Rishabh Pant and unavailable Ishan Kishan. Jitesh Sharma, who had a standout IPL 2025, is the likely backup option ahead of Dhruv Jurel.

In the top order, Abhishek Sharma, the world's No. 1 T20I batter, is a near-certainty, while Yashasvi Jaiswal's prolific IPL campaign strengthens his case over Shubman Gill. Tilak Varma, ranked No. 2 in T20Is and fresh off two centuries in South Africa, also seems ahead of Shreyas Iyer, whose inconsistency may cost him a place.

For the finisher's role, Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube are expected to feature despite lean IPL returns. At least one, if not both, will be included to provide late-overs firepower.

India Probable Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel (VC), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy,Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

Reserves: Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana