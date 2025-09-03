Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli - Who have Passed BCCI Fitness Test? Which India players are yet to undergo Bronco Test? Full List Revealed

Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya set for unique Milestone no India player has ever achieved before By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 9:32 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Hardik Pandya has been officially named in India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, which starts on September 9.

The all-rounder successfully cleared his fitness assessment at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, paving the way for his return to international action ahead of another crucial campaign for Team India.

With his selection, Hardik has etched his name in the history books by becoming the first Indian cricketer to feature in every edition of the Asia Cup held in the T20 format. This will be the third such edition of the continental tournament, following the 2016 and 2022 versions, both of which saw Pandya play a central role for India.

Pandya had earlier starred in the 2016 Asia Cup, played in Bangladesh, where India lifted the trophy under MS Dhoni's captaincy. He finished as one of the most effective bowlers for India, picking up seven wickets across the tournament. He was also a key member of India's squad in the 2022 edition, showcasing his all-round value once again.

The 31-year-old comes into this Asia Cup charged up after a solid IPL 2025 season, where he amassed 224 runs and took 14 wickets, guiding his franchise to the playoffs. His match-winning abilities with both bat and ball make him one of India's most vital players in white-ball cricket, especially with upcoming global assignments like the T20 World Cup 2026.

With Hardik's confirmation, India's Asia Cup squad gets not just balance and experience, but also a historic first - Pandya becoming the only Indian to play in all three Asia Cups staged in the T20 format.

India are grouped with hosts UAE, arch rivals Pakistan and Oman in Group A of the continental competition. They are set to start the campaign against UAE on September 10.

India Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh