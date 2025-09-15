Cricket Asia Cup 2025, IND vs PAK: Mike Hesson Reacts To Suryakumar Yadav's Post-Match Handshake Snub, Says 'Disappointed' By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, September 15, 2025, 8:02 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND vs PAK: The much-anticipated India-Pakistan encounter in the Asia Cup 2025 ended with India cruising to a seven-wicket win, but the cricket itself quickly took a backseat as a post-match controversy stole the spotlight.

Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson voiced his disappointment after Indian players declined to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts once the game concluded.

Speaking at the press conference, Hesson admitted the reaction from the opposition left the team disheartened. "We obviously were disappointed that the opposition didn't do that. We went there to shake hands, it was a disappointing way to end the match," he said, underlining the value Pakistan had placed on upholding sporting etiquette despite the tense backdrop.

On the field, the contest proved one-sided. Chasing a modest 128-run target, India reached 131/3 in just 15.5 overs. While the result gave India an emphatic victory, the final moments overshadowed the cricketing narrative, as television cameras captured the absence of the customary handshake between players.

The matter also prompted questions about Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha's absence from the post-match presentation. Hesson explained the situation as a spillover effect from the tense ending. "I think it's just a flow-on effect of the fact that we were obviously keen to engage and to shake hands at the end of the match. That didn't happen, you know that was pretty much the end of it," he clarified.

For Pakistan, the incident was not merely about protocol but about what they viewed as an opportunity to emphasize respect and camaraderie, even in defeat. The refusal, in their eyes, turned what could have been a gesture of goodwill into a moment of discord.

As the Asia Cup moves forward, the episode is likely to linger in public memory, symbolizing the charged emotions and political undertones that accompany cricket's fiercest rivalry. While India secured the points, the real talking point remains whether sportsmanship was lost in translation on one of the game's biggest stages.

But Suryakumar and the entire Indian team stood by the victims of Pahalgam, who were brutally killed by a Pakistani terrorist outfit back in April. So, one has to respect the decision made by the Indians as well.