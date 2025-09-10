IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Why Arshdeep Singh Is Not In Playing XI? Why Only One Specialist Pacer?– Explained

Colombia Deserves Their Place After Successful World Cup Qualifying Campaign, Says Nestor Lorenzo

IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Why Did Suryakumar Yadav Withdraw His Appeal After Getting Junaid Siddique Out?

IND vs UAE: United Arab Emirates Better Own Record, Notch Up 2nd Lowest Score In Asia Cup History

Women's Super League Predictions: Jeglertz Aims For First Manchester City Win Against Everton At Goodison

IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: How Can India Qualify For Super 4 After 9-Wicket Win Over UAE?

Eddie Howe Calls For Patience With Newcastle's New Signings Ahead Of Wolves Clash

Cricket Asia Cup 2025: IND vs UAE Awards List, Player of the Match, Post-Match Presentation By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 22:36 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

India stamped their authority on the Asia Cup 2025 group-stage clash against hosts UAE at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, September 10, registering a dominant 9-wicket victory and sending a strong statement ahead of their blockbuster clash with Pakistan.

The match began with Suryakumar Yadav winning the toss and opting to bowl first, leaving out Arshdeep Singh and relying on Jasprit Bumrah as the sole frontline pacer, complemented by spinners Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakravarthy.

The spin-heavy attack quickly justified the decision as UAE were bundled out for a mere 57, marking their lowest total in Asia Cup history and breaking their own previous record of 81/9 against India in 2016.

The UAE innings saw only Alishan Sharafu (22) and Muhammad Waseem (19) provide any resistance, while the rest of the batting lineup crumbled, many scoring single-digit runs. A dramatic moment came earlier in the innings when Junaid Siddique was initially run out due to being distracted by a bowler's fallen towel, but Suryakumar Yadav withdrew the appeal, showcasing India's sportsmanship.

India's bowling was spearheaded by Kuldeep Yadav, who picked up 4 wickets, with Shivam Dube contributing 3 scalps, while the rest of the attack maintained relentless pressure.

Chasing a tiny target, India needed just 4.3 overs to wrap up the win. Abhishek Sharma set the tone with a brisk 30 off 16 balls before falling to Siddique. Shubman Gill (20 not out off 9) and Suryakumar Yadav (7 not out off 2) finished the job comfortably, giving India a 9-wicket win and a massive boost to their Net Run Rate (+10.480).

The victory places India at the top of the group standings, with another win virtually guaranteeing qualification for the Super 4 stage. Their next assignment, however, will be far more challenging as they face arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, September 14.

India's comprehensive performance, blending disciplined bowling, clinical spinners, and aggressive batting, has set the tone for their Asia Cup campaign. Meanwhile, UAE will be left to regroup after a nightmarish batting collapse that will long be remembered in Asia Cup records.

IND vs UAE IPL 2025: Full List of Award Winners

Gamechanger of the Match: Kuldeep Yadav- 3000 USD

Super Sixes: Abhishek Sharma- 3000 USD

MOTM: Kuldeep Yadav- 5000 USD

Kuldeep Yadav: (on his fitness) Thanks to Adrian the trainer. Was working on my bowling and my fitness as well, everything is going perfectly. Tried to hit the right length and it matters a lot, reading the batters on what they are trying to do. Even today as well, reacting to what the batters would do on the next ball.

Match Stats

57- UAE's lowest total in Asia Cup and 2nd lowest in tournament's history

Indian batters hitting first ball of a T20I innings for a six

Rohit Sharma off Adil Rashid Ahmedabad 2021

Yashasvi Jaiswal off Sikandar Raza Harare 2024

Sanju Samson off Jofra Archer Mumbai WS 2025

Abhishek Sharma off Haider Ali Dubai 2025

Fewest balls in a completed T20I involving a Full member side

93 Net vs SL Chattogram 2014

99 Oman vs Eng North Sound 2024

103 Net vs SL Sharjah 2021

106 UAE vs Ind Dubai 2025

Winning with most balls to spare by a Full member team

101 Eng vs Oman North Sound 2024

93 Ind vs UAE Dubai 2025

90 SL vs Net Chattogram 2014

90 Zim vs Mozambique Nairobi 2024

Previous most by India: 81 balls vs Scotland in Dubai, 2021