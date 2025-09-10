Asia Cup 2025: IND vs UAE Awards List, Player of the Match, Post-Match Presentation

India stamped their authority on the Asia Cup 2025 group-stage clash against hosts UAE at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, September 10, registering a dominant 9-wicket victory and sending a strong statement ahead of their blockbuster clash with Pakistan.
The match began with Suryakumar Yadav winning the toss and opting to bowl first, leaving out Arshdeep Singh and relying on Jasprit Bumrah as the sole frontline pacer, complemented by spinners Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakravarthy.
The spin-heavy attack quickly justified the decision as UAE were bundled out for a mere 57, marking their lowest total in Asia Cup history and breaking their own previous record of 81/9 against India in 2016.
The UAE innings saw only Alishan Sharafu (22) and Muhammad Waseem (19) provide any resistance, while the rest of the batting lineup crumbled, many scoring single-digit runs. A dramatic moment came earlier in the innings when Junaid Siddique was initially run out due to being distracted by a bowler's fallen towel, but Suryakumar Yadav withdrew the appeal, showcasing India's sportsmanship.
India's bowling was spearheaded by Kuldeep Yadav, who picked up 4 wickets, with Shivam Dube contributing 3 scalps, while the rest of the attack maintained relentless pressure.
Chasing a tiny target, India needed just 4.3 overs to wrap up the win. Abhishek Sharma set the tone with a brisk 30 off 16 balls before falling to Siddique. Shubman Gill (20 not out off 9) and Suryakumar Yadav (7 not out off 2) finished the job comfortably, giving India a 9-wicket win and a massive boost to their Net Run Rate (+10.480).
The victory places India at the top of the group standings, with another win virtually guaranteeing qualification for the Super 4 stage. Their next assignment, however, will be far more challenging as they face arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, September 14.
India's comprehensive performance, blending disciplined bowling, clinical spinners, and aggressive batting, has set the tone for their Asia Cup campaign. Meanwhile, UAE will be left to regroup after a nightmarish batting collapse that will long be remembered in Asia Cup records.
Gamechanger
of
the
Match:
Kuldeep
Yadav-
3000
USD
Super Sixes: Abhishek Sharma- 3000 USD
MOTM: Kuldeep Yadav- 5000 USD
Kuldeep Yadav: (on his fitness) Thanks to Adrian the trainer. Was working on my bowling and my fitness as well, everything is going perfectly. Tried to hit the right length and it matters a lot, reading the batters on what they are trying to do. Even today as well, reacting to what the batters would do on the next ball.
57- UAE's lowest total in Asia Cup and 2nd lowest in tournament's history
Indian batters hitting first ball of a T20I innings for a six
Rohit
Sharma
off
Adil
Rashid
Ahmedabad
2021
Yashasvi Jaiswal off Sikandar Raza Harare 2024
Sanju Samson off Jofra Archer Mumbai WS 2025
Abhishek Sharma off Haider Ali Dubai 2025
Fewest balls in a completed T20I involving a Full member side
93
Net
vs
SL
Chattogram
2014
99 Oman vs Eng North Sound 2024
103 Net vs SL Sharjah 2021
106 UAE vs Ind Dubai 2025
Winning with most balls to spare by a Full member team
101
Eng
vs
Oman
North
Sound
2024
93 Ind vs UAE Dubai 2025
90 SL vs Net Chattogram 2014
90 Zim vs Mozambique Nairobi 2024
Previous most by India: 81 balls vs Scotland in Dubai, 2021