Cricket Asia Cup 2025: India government to stop Pakistan match? BCCI makes huge revelation By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, September 7, 2025, 10:25 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India will play against every team in the Asia Cup 2025, including Pakistan, as confirmed by BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, in accordance with the Indian government's sports policy that bars bilateral ties but allows participation in multilateral tournaments.

The Asia Cup is set to commence on September 9, with India's key fixture against Pakistan scheduled for September 14 in Dubai. Both teams could potentially face each other multiple times, depending on how they progress through the tournament stages.

Although there have been calls for boycotting the match, the BCCI has revealed that the Indian government won't put any sanctions on playing against Pakistan. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia stated that the board is strictly following the central government's formalized guidelines regarding international sports engagement.

"As far as the BCCI's view is concerned, we have to follow whatever the central government formalises. Recently, our policy, which is in place, regarding India's participation in any multinational tournament or international tournament, there is no restrictions imposed by the central government whether we play any of the countries which are not on good terms with India. So India have to play all the matches in any multinational tournament," Saikia told ANI.

No Bilateral Ties, Multilateral Participation Allowed

The revised sports policy from the Indian government maintains a strict separation for bilateral contests with Pakistan - these remain prohibited regardless of venue. However, this stance does not apply to multilateral tournaments, where the government permits competition against all nations, including those with troubled diplomatic relations. As Saikia added, "So far as bilateral is concerned, we are not going to play with any of our hostile countries".

The latest comment from Saikia may have a hidden message to Bangladesh. India recently cancelled a tour to Bangladesh amid the growing hostile situation of the country, and that may remain so in coming period as well.

The decision comes in the wake of heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, which led to renewed criticism and calls for a boycott from some quarters. Despite this, BCCI insists that it is operating within the scope of official government policy, balancing international sports commitments with national interests.