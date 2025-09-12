Asia Cup 2025: India player joins County side despite being named among Reserves

Asia Cup 2025: How Can Bangladesh Qualify For Super 4 After 7-Wicket Win vs Hong Kong? Explained

Published: Friday, September 12, 2025

After getting snubbed in the Asia Cup 2025 squad, India's Washington Sundar has found a new team as he switches to county cricket.

India all-rounder Washington Sundar has joined Hampshire for the final two matches of the 2025 County Championship season, following his omission from India's Asia Cup squad.

The 25-year-old, who was named as a reserve but didn't make the travelling squad to the UAE, is set to boost Hampshire's hopes as they battle to avoid relegation in Division One.

Hampshire have recently suffered a significant blow with an eight-point deduction for fielding a sub-standard pitch earlier in the season, which has pushed them down to eighth place and dangerously close to the relegation zone.

Sundar arrives fresh off a stellar Test series against England, where he scored 284 runs at an average of 47, including a memorable maiden Test century at Old Trafford that helped India save the match. He also contributed seven wickets during the series, showcasing his all-round abilities. Hampshire's Director of Cricket, Giles White, expressed excitement about the signing, emphasizing Sundar's form and the crucial role he is expected to play in Hampshire's upcoming difficult fixtures against Somerset and Surrey.

This will be Sundar's second stint in County Cricket, having previously played for Lancashire in 2022 in both the County Championship and the One-Day Cup, where he made an immediate impact, including a five-wicket haul on debut. Over his career, Sundar has played 40 first-class matches, including 13 Tests for India, scoring over 1,800 runs at an average of 34 and taking 91 wickets with an average of 28, highlighted by his best innings figures of 7 for 59 against New Zealand last year.

"We're delighted to bring Washington to the club for the County Championship," Giles White said.

"He had an excellent series against England this summer and he'll play a key role with two big games coming up against Somerset and Surrey," he added.