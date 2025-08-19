Cricket Asia Cup 2025 India Squad: Shreyas Iyer to Yashasvi Jaiswal - 5 Unlucky players who have Missed Out Selection By MyKhel Staff Updated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 15:32 [IST]

The India squad for the Asia Cup 2025 has been announced on Tuesday (August 19). Suryakumar Yadav is leading the side while Shubman Gill is back as the vice-captain.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav has been deemed fit and will be participating in the selection meeting, while head coach Gautam Gambhir will be in the loop. As the Indian team gets selected, a number of players haven't had desired wish despite decent performances in recent times.

Despite some outstanding performances and proven potential, several well-known names appear to miss out on the final squad.

India Squad for Asia Cup 2025: Five Players Who may Miss Out

1. Prasidh Krishna

Despite being the highest wicket taker in the IPL 2025 and then a decent outing in Tests against England, Prasidh Krishna has missed out on the selection. The selectors have opted for Harshit Rana instead of Krishna, which is a disappointment, to say the least.

2. Shreyas Iyer

Iyer's case is doubly unlucky. Despite consistent performances and showing resilience after injury comebacks, he faces uncertainty due to a packed middle-order lineup. The likely inclusion of hard-hitting bats like Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Rinku Singh means Iyer might miss out simply because of a numbers crunch. There's speculation that if he is picked, it may come at the cost of another left-handed batter, making his spot precarious and dependent on last-minute selection decisions.

3. Mohammed Siraj

Siraj has arguably been among India's most passionate and impactful pacers, especially on the recent England tour, where he was the top wicket-taker. Despite this, he is set to lose out because selectors are prioritizing Jasprit Bumrah as the attack leader, with Arshdeep Singh and either Prasidh Krishna or Harshit Rana filling other fast bowling slots.

4. KL Rahul

Rahul's story is a perfect example of bad timing and changing roles. Once the first-choice wicket-keeper in ODIs, he now finds himself sidelined in favor of Sanju Samson for T20s. In ODIs, his skill and flexibility are valued, but for the T20 Asia Cup, Samson's explosiveness seems to be preferred. Rahul's stats in lower-order ODI batting have been fantastic, but the transition to T20 focus and a settled top order has made his inclusion difficult.

5. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been named among standbys for the India squad and the southpaw will be bitterly distraught for missing out in the tournament. Despite being a serial scorer for India across formats, Jaiswal's exclusion comes as a shock.

India Squad for Asia Cup 2025

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Jitesh Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

Standby Players

Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal