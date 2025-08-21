Want people working with me, not against me: Indian 400m Relay Team Coach Jason Dawson Criticises Coaching Interference in Indian Athletics

Cricket Asia Cup 2025: India to play without sponsor? How new Online Gaming Bill can put BCCI in jeopardy
Published: Thursday, August 21, 2025

oi-Sauradeep Ash

With the Asia Cup 2025 beckoning and just 18 days away, the BCCI can find itself in hot water as the Indian team may head for the tournament without a sponsor.

According to an Insidesport report, the Indian cricket team could find itself without an official sponsor during the Asia Cup 2025 after the Government of India banned Dream11 under the IT Act.

The BCCI had signed Dream11 as the team's official lead sponsor earlier this year, but the sudden ban now leaves a major void. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha both passed the bill and now it only awaits for the President's signature to make it a law.

As things stand, the Men in Blue may head into the Asia Cup without a sponsor logo on their jerseys, unless the board is able to secure a last-minute deal. The report notes that discussions are underway with other brands, but the uncertainty around regulatory action is making negotiations complex.

"We are aware of the situation and are in touch with the concerned authorities and partners. At the moment, it's not a law. But as per the bill, it doesn't look like the men's and women's teams will be able to carry the logo. We are in discussion with the legal team," a BCCI official said to Insidesport.

The absence of a sponsor would mark a rare occurrence in modern cricket, especially for the Indian team, which has traditionally commanded the highest sponsorship values in the game. Dream11 owns the rights for sponsorship of the Indian team and apart from that, it has huge stakes in the IPL as well. Nine of ten IPL teams, barring CSK, are sponsored by Dream11, and the ban on this fantasy platform can be a disaster for the brand values.

The Online Gambling Bill by Govt. of India

On Thursday (August 21), the Indian government brought in the Online Gaming Bill to prohibit youth and people from indulging into betting and other gambling platforms.

Ban on real-money games - Offering, running, or supporting any online money games (skill or chance) is prohibited; banks and payment systems cannot process such transactions.

Advertising prohibition - Promoting or advertising such games is banned; violations may lead to up to 2 years' jail and/or fines up to ₹50 lakh.

Search & arrest powers - Authorized officers can search premises, vehicles, electronic/virtual records and arrest suspects without a warrant.

Penalties - Running or facilitating games: up to 3 years' jail and ₹1 crore fine; repeat offences: 3-5 years' jail and up to ₹2 crore fine; guideline breaches: civil fines up to ₹10 lakh, suspension, or ban from operations.