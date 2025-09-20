Cricket Asia Cup 2025: India Win, But Rusty Display Against Oman Rings Alarm Bells Before Super 4 By Avinash Sharma Published: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 1:14 [IST]

India extended their unbeaten run in the Asia Cup 2025 with a 21-run win against Oman on Friday (September 19), but the performance left more questions than answers at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

For the No. 1 ranked T20I side, struggling against the 20th-ranked associate nation in their first-ever T20I meeting was far from convincing. Oman, on the other hand, walked away with immense pride after showcasing character and grit against the world champions.

Oman Punch Above Their Weight

Chasing 189, Oman finished at 167/4, falling just 21 runs short but winning hearts with their fearless cricket. The openers set the tone with a 56-run partnership in the powerplay, as Indian bowlers looked flat and leaked runs.

The star of the night was Aamir Kaleem, the 43-year-old all-rounder who turned back the clock with a superb all-round display. He scored 64 off 42 balls (7x4s, 2x6s) and also picked up 2/31. Kaleem also became the oldest player to score a T20I fifty against a full-member nation, etching his name into the record books. Supporting him were Hammad Mirza (51*) and Jatinder Singh (32), who added a crucial 93-run stand for the second wicket that nearly took the game deep.

Indian Bowlers Looked Off-Colour

Despite having the stronger attack, India's bowlers struggled to find rhythm. Oman scored 44/0 in the powerplay, 72 runs in the middle overs, and another 51 at the death.

Hardik Pandya (1/26) and Arshdeep Singh (1/37) bowled their full quota but looked predictable. Harshit Rana (1/25) and Kuldeep Yadav (1/23) bowled just three overs each, while part-timers Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, and Abhishek Sharma combined for six overs, leaking 55 runs.

Overall, India's bowling lacked bite, and more worryingly, the body language looked casual throughout. It could partly be due to the gap of six days after their game against Pakistan on last Sunday. In the coming week, coach Gautam Gambhir's men will play three Super 4 games in their bid to qualify for the finals on September 28.

Batting Experiments Backfire

India's innings too reflected a lack of sharpness. They finished at 188/8 - below par against an associate side. Sanju Samson (56 off 45) anchored the innings and was later adjudged Player of the Match. Abhishek Sharma's 38 off 15 provided fireworks, while Tilak Varma (29 off 18) and Axar Patel (26 off 13) chipped in.

But skipper Suryakumar Yadav's decision not to bat - even with India six down - raised eyebrows. While he framed it as giving practice to others, many felt it signalled complacency. Against stronger opponents, such decisions could prove disastrous.

What They Said

Jatinder Singh, Oman captain, "Extremely proud of the unit, the way they came up and executed the plans. Very proud of how they showed their character in crunch situations. The hype of the tournament was somewhere in the mind. As I've mentioned before, we lack experience and exposure. We have the World Cup Qualifiers in Oman, the boys are ready."

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who also shared some light moments with the Omani players after the completion of the game, admitted that he was impressed with the positive brand of cricket from his opponents in what was a dead rubber to his team.

"Overall impressive, I feel, Oman played unbelievable brand of cricket. I knew with their coach, Sulu sir (Sulakshan Kulkarni), there will be khadoosness. It was amazing, really enjoyed watching them bat," the Indian captain said.

Senior India batter Sanju Samson, who was awarded the Player of the Match for his gritty half-century, said, "Good to see I got to spend some time in the middle. They bowled really well. Have to give credit to Oman. Bowled well in the powerplay also, were swinging it upfront. I keep backing my strength to stay positive. Any contribution with the bat for your country, you have to take the positives."

A Warning Sign for India

The Men in Blue may have topped the group unbeaten, but this was far from a champion's display. The bowlers lacked penetration, the batting order looked unsettled, and the team's body language felt casual. Oman, in contrast, looked spirited and well-drilled.

As the Super 4 stage looms with opponents like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, India's performance will give them confidence that the world champions are beatable. Unless India shed this casual approach, their unbeaten tag may not last long.