Cricket Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming & Broadcast Details: How To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 13:36 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming & Broadcast Details: The wait is finally over as the Asia Cup 2025 gets underway today, September 9, in the United Arab Emirates. The opening clash sees Afghanistan take on Hong Kong in a Group B fixture at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, marking the start of what promises to be one of the most exciting editions of the tournament.

This year's competition is significant, with the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 scheduled in India and Sri Lanka just months away. The Asia Cup offers participating nations an ideal platform to fine-tune their squads, experiment with line-ups, and get used to conditions similar to those expected in the global showpiece. For individual players, it doubles up as a final audition for World Cup selection.

For the first time in its history, the tournament features eight teams, making it larger and more competitive than ever before. Alongside cricketing giants India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, three associate nations-UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong-have also booked their spots, having qualified through the ACC Premier Cup 2024.

The format ensures plenty of action: the eight teams are divided into two groups, with each side playing three group-stage games. The top two from each pool will move to the Super Four, where every team faces the other three once. From there, the two best performers will battle it out in the final on September 28 in Dubai.

Here's how fans can follow the action live across different regions:

India: Sony Sports Network, SonyLIV

Pakistan: PTV Sports, Tamasha

Sri Lanka: Ten Cricket, TV 1, Sirsa TV

Afghanistan: Lemar TV

Bangladesh: T Sports, Toffee

UAE & Oman: Criclife

USA & Canada: Willow TV

Rest of the World: Yupp TV

With the expanded line-up, high stakes, and the World Cup looming, the 17th edition of the Asia Cup is shaping up to be one of the most competitive tournaments in its history.

Asia Cup 2025 Squads

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin

Hong Kong, China: Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali, Niazakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq ul Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Ali Hassan, Shahid Wasif, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Ehsan Khan

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla, Sufyan Yousuf, Ashish Odedera, Aamir Kaleem, Mohammed Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Aryan Bisht, Karan Sonavale, Zikriya Islam, Hassnain Ali Shah, Faisal Shah, Muhammed Imran, Nadeem Khan, Shakeel Ahmad, Samay Shrivastava.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D'Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra, Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Saghir Khan.