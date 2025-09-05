AFG vs UAE Live Streaming, Tri-Nation Series: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan-UAE Match Online And On TV In Afghanistan, India, Pakistan

Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav-Led India Begin Practice, Hardik Pandya Hogs Limelight With Blonde Hair: WATCH By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Friday, September 5, 2025, 22:05 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

The Indian cricket team commenced the final phase of their preparations for the Asia Cup 2025 with a spirited practice session at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Friday evening. Scheduled from 6 PM to 9 PM as per reports, this was the team's first collective training before the continental T20I tournament, with all players participating enthusiastically.

In the absence of a pre-tournament camp in India, the BCCI directed the squad to travel directly to Dubai to begin an extended preparation program.

Among the players, Hardik Pandya drew the spotlight with his striking new blonde hairstyle, adding a touch of flair to the otherwise intense training session. Defending champions India will be looking to retain their Asia Cup crown, aiming for a record-extending ninth title under the leadership of captain Suryakumar Yadav and vice-captain Shubman Gill.

India head into the 17th edition of the Asia Cup as reigning champions, having defeated hosts Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the 2023 final at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium. Historically, India remains the most successful team in Asia Cup history with eight titles-seven in ODIs and one in T20Is.

For the 2025 edition, India are placed in Group A alongside hosts UAE, Pakistan, and Oman, while Group B features Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka. The Men in Blue will kick off their campaign against UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 10, followed by a high-voltage clash with arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14. Their group stage concludes against Oman at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on September 19.

The tournament format sees the top two teams from each group advance to a Super Four stage, culminating in the final on September 28 in Dubai.

India's squad boasts a strong batting line-up led by Shubman Gill, who topped the charts in the 2023 edition with 302 runs in six matches, along with Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Shivam Dube. Jasprit Bumrah leads the pace attack, supported by Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel, while Jitesh Sharma is the wicketkeeper-batter. Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, and Yashasvi Jaiswal complete the reserves.

India enters the UAE tournament as firm favorites, blending experience and youth as they aim to continue their dominant run in Asia's premier T20I competition.