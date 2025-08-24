Australia vs South Africa Live Streaming: Where to Watch AUS vs SA 3rd ODI in India, UK, Pakistan and other Countries?

Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Who will sponsor India as Dream11 backs out as Shirt Sponsor?

Just weeks before the Asia Cup 2025, Team India has been left without their main sponsor. Fantasy sports platform Dream11 has pulled out of its role as the Indian cricket team's lead sponsor.

As per a report from NDTV, the Indian team may have to play without a shirt sponsor at the continental competition, which starts from September 9.

The decision follows the recent passage of the "Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025", which prohibits real-money gaming platforms in India. With Dream11 falling directly under the ban, the company is unwilling to continue its agreement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Neither the BCCI nor Dream11 has made an official announcement yet, but the matter now leaves India's jersey sponsorship in limbo ahead of the continental tournament, which begins on September 9.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia clarified on Friday that the board has no intention of challenging the new rules.

"If it's not permissible, we'll not do anything. The BCCI will follow every policy of the country that is framed by the central government," Saikia stated.

Jerseys Already Printed With Dream11 Logo

Sources further revealed that the Indian squad's Asia Cup kits carrying the Dream11 brand have already been manufactured but will not be used during the event. In case a new sponsor cannot be roped in before the start of the competition, Team India is expected to take the field without a lead sponsor on their jerseys.

Dream11 had first signed with the BCCI in 2023 in a ₹358-crore agreement, which included ₹3 crore per home match and ₹1 crore per away fixture. But this partnership appears to have come to an abrupt halt due to the government's Online Gaming Bill, which has now become a law.

Who will sponsor India at Asia Cup 2025?

With one of its most lucrative deals now dissolved, the BCCI is reportedly preparing to invite fresh bids for jersey sponsorship rights immediately. It is yet to be put in process but once the tender is out, it is expected that there will be no shortage of takers for team India's shirt sponsorship.