Cricket Asia Cup Hero Abhishek Sharma Leads ICC Player of the Month Nominees for September 2025 By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, October 7, 2025, 21:15 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced its Player of the Month nominees for September, with India's young batting sensation Abhishek Sharma headlining the list after his phenomenal performances in the T20 Asia Cup 2025. Joining him on the shortlist are fellow Indians Kuldeep Yadav and Smriti Mandhana, making it a memorable month for Indian cricket.

Abhishek, who played a pivotal role in India's title-winning campaign in the UAE, was in unstoppable form throughout the tournament. The explosive opener smashed 314 runs in seven matches at an astonishing strike rate of 200 and an average of 44.85, including three blistering half-centuries. His consistency and fearless batting at the top of the order earned him the Player of the Tournament award.

The 23-year-old's remarkable run didn't just win matches for India - it also propelled him to the No. 1 spot in the ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings with a record-breaking 931 rating points, the highest ever achieved by any player in T20I history. His rise has cemented his reputation as one of the most exciting young talents in modern cricket.

The ICC Player of the Month award recognises the best individual performances from both men's and women's international cricket each month. The selection process combines expert analysis and fan engagement. The ICC Voting Academy, consisting of former players, journalists, and broadcasters, contributes 90% of the total votes, while the remaining 10% comes from fans voting online at icc-cricket.com/awards

.

Alongside Abhishek, spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been rewarded for his match-winning spells across the Asia Cup, while Smriti Mandhana continues to dominate in women's cricket with her elegant stroke play and consistency.

The winner will be announced in the second week of October on ICC's official digital platforms. With Abhishek Sharma's dream run making headlines, fans across India will be eagerly awaiting to see if the young left-hander adds yet another accolade to his name.