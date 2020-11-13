AUS vs IND: Langer feels Kohli's absence will hurt India

India will play three One-day Internationals, as many T20s and four Test matches in their tour Down Under which begins from November 27.

Team India has already touched the base in Australia with the players undergoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine as per the new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic enforced health guidelines and protocols.

India vs Australia: Team India arrives in Oz for much-anticipated tour

Kohli, who leads India in all three formats, will return home after the pink-ball Test in Adelaide to be with his wife celebrity wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma ahead of the birth of their first child.

Ajinkya Rahane, who is his deputy in the longer format, will take over the captaincy from him.

Virat Kohli to return home after Adelaide Test; Rohit Sharma included in Test team

While calling Kohli as one of the best players he has ever seen, Langer said the impact on India would be like any team taking out their best player.

"I've said this before, he's probably the best player I've ever seen in my life for so many reasons," Langer told reporters in a video call.

Australia were beaten by India 2-1 the last time Kohli's side toured in 2018-19 and Langer said the hosts could ill-afford to breathe any easier without Kohli around.

"Of course it'll have an impact but we also know that India, they beat us last time, they're a very, very good team," he said.

"We can't get complacent for a second with or without Virat. So we're going to have to be on our toes all summer and we're looking forward to that."

Burns will open

Langer also hinted that Joe Burns will retain his place at the top of the batting order for the first Test starting on December 17.

Will Pucovski, who smashed two double centuries in Sheffield Shield has been named in the squad.

Pucovski, Green named in Australia Test squad for India series

"Will Pucovski is doing everything that's humanly possible to play that first Test, and that's something we've to weigh up. But, we should also never underestimate the job the guys have done to get us to where we're, and that philosophy and attitude has been a really strong part of the success of Australian cricket for a long time," Langer added.

(With inputs from Agencies)