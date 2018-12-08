India Vs Australia, Adelaide Test: Kohli steeled by Australia boos, says Ponting

A section of the crowd jeered Kohli when he walked on to bat after Australia coach Justin Langer on Friday criticised the way he celebrated when India took wickets.

Langer told Fox Cricket: "If we did that at the moment we'd be the worst blokes in the world."

Former top-order batsman Ponting, who was himself booed during the third Ashes Test at Edgbaston in 2009, was disappointed by the fans responsible at Adelaide Oval and feels it may have benefited Kohli.

"I don't like seeing it at all. It didn't worry me as a player when it happened in England a couple times. You've almost got to accept it as an acknowledgment for what you've done in the game. But I'd rather not see that happen at all," he told cricket.com.au.

"It'll be water off a duck's back, I'm sure. He's probably had worse things happen to him on a cricket field, I would have thought, than getting booed by a couple of spectators as he walks on.

"If anything, it might have steeled him a little bit more.

"He hardly playing a shot and he looked like he wanted to really ground the Aussies into the deck."

Kohli made 34 before falling to Nathan Lyon in the final session, with India reaching stumps at 151-3 and with a 166-run lead.

Travis Head, whose 72 on his home ground anchored Australia's first innings of 235, echoed Ponting's sentiments.

"He's a pretty good player and probably doesn't deserve to be booed but that's how it is. It's probably not needed but that's the crowd," said Head.

India bowler Jasprit Bumrah claimed the boos had no effect on Kohli or India, who are simply focused on matters taking place on the pitch.

"I don't think these things are important to us because for us, what happens in that circle is important," said Bumrah.

"Everything else, we can't control. If they want to, they can do whatever they want. As long as we are doing well, we are happy."