Australia opener Warner bats in nets after pre-Ashes injury scare

London, July 30: Australia opener David Warner eased fears over his thigh injury by batting in the nets on Tuesday ahead of the first Ashes Test.
Warner required treatment on Monday (July 29) having inside-edged a delivery from seamer Michael Neser onto his left thigh.
Coach Justin Langer said the 32-year-old was "fine" after the session, and he was back facing deliveries in Birmingham the following day.
Warner has not played a Test since March 2018 due to his suspension following the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.
However, is expected to be pivotal to Australia's fortunes as they try and win an Ashes series in England for the first time since 2001.
