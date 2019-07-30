Australia opener Warner bats in nets after pre-Ashes injury scare

Warner required treatment on Monday (July 29) having inside-edged a delivery from seamer Michael Neser onto his left thigh.

Coach Justin Langer said the 32-year-old was "fine" after the session, and he was back facing deliveries in Birmingham the following day.

Warner has not played a Test since March 2018 due to his suspension following the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

However, is expected to be pivotal to Australia's fortunes as they try and win an Ashes series in England for the first time since 2001.