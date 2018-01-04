Australia ready to 'get stuck into' England after late wickets - Marsh

Sydney, January 4: Mitchell Marsh says Australia will be fired up and ready to "get stuck into" England on Friday after finishing day one of the final Ashes Test with a flourish at the SCG.

Joe Root (83) and Dawid Malan (55 not out) put the tourists in the ascendancy with a stand of 133 after they had been reduced to 95-3 in the afternoon session.

Australia will still start the second day with the momentum, though, having dismissed Root and Jonny Bairstow to leave England 233-5 at stumps.

Marsh, who stooped to catch Root at square leg from the third delivery bowled by Mitchell Starc with the new ball, is hopeful Australia can take the remaining five wickets in quick time as they attempt to win the series 4-0.

"It was great to get reward for the bowling group for our hard toil," the all-rounder said. "The two three-hour sessions really took it out of us, certainly that last hour felt really long.

"To get those last two wickets was great for our confidence and hopefully we can get stuck into them tomorrow with the new ball."

Marsh was baffled to see Bairstow stride out to the crease rather than debutant Mason Crane, padded up to come in as nightwatchman, when Root was out in the penultimate over.

"I was very surprised," Marsh said. "I've played three games this series and I think Lyno has been padded up about six times for me.

"So I would have had the nightie . It's the last 20 minutes for us usually , I think that's enough time for Gazza to survive if we need a nightwatchman.

"With a new ball it's probably even more to send him out."

Bairstow edged Josh Hazlewood (2-47) through to Tim Paine with what proved to be the final ball of the day.

Source: OPTA