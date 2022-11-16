Australia vs England 2022: ODI Series Schedule, Squads, TV Channel List & Live Streaming in India

England come into the series fresh from the T20 World Cup triumph, while Australia head into the series on the back of a Super 12 exit from the bygone show-piece event.

However, Australia seem to be the form side in the 50 over format, winning 5 of their 6 matches at home with only surprise defeat coming against Zimbabwe. But the Aussies won that series 2-1 and followed that up with a 3-0 series whitewash against New Zealand.

England, meanwhile, have managed just 1 win in their last 6 ODIs and all the matches were played at home against India and South Africa. They lost the series 1-2 to India and finished the series against South Africa 1-1 after one match was washed out.

This series is also the continuation of England tour of Australia. The English side beat the Aussies 2-0 in the three-match T20I series just weeks before the start of the T20 World Cup 2022.

England squad for the series misses a few big names as Joe Root and Mark Wood were rested, while Jonny Bairstow, who is recovering from his freak golfing injury, is also left out. Dawid Malan fitness is also a concern going into the series.

Hosts Australia, on the other hand, have announced a full-strength squad led by Pat Cummins with Travis Head coming back to fill the gap left by former captain Aaron Finch's retirement. Marcus Harris also has been named in the squad.

The Ashes rivals have so far met 152 times in ODIs and it's Australia, who hold an 84-63 lead against England with 2 matches ending in a tie and 3 in no results. Australia has won 45 matches at home, 33 away and 6 at neutral venues, while England has won 36 at home, 25 away and 2 at neutral venues.

Here is a look at Australia vs England 2022 ODI squads, broadcasters list, tv channel and live streaming information in India:

Australia vs England 2022 ODI Squads

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

England: Jos Buttler (captain/wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, James Vince, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood.

Australia vs England 2022 ODIs Schedule

Date Match Venue Time in IST November 17, Thursday First ODI Adelaide Oval 8:50 AM November 19, Saturday Second ODI Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) 8:50 AM November 22, Tuesday Third ODI Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) 8:50 AM

Australia vs England 2022 ODI series telecast & live streaming in India

The three-match ODI series will be shown live and exclusive in India on Sony Pictures Network (SPN) via Sony Sports 5 and Sony Sports 5 HD channels. The live streaming of the matches will be available on Sony LIV app and website.