Australia Vs India, 2nd T20I, Live Updates: India set a target of 137 to win from 19 overs

Melbourne, Nov 23: India captain Virat Kohli won his second consecutive toss in the series and elected to bowl first against Australia at the MCG. Team India will be aiming for nothing less than a win in the second Twenty20 International here at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday (November 23).

Captain Virat Kohli has shown faith in his team that went down against the Aussies in the opening game and decided to play with an unchanged side in the second T20I.

The Men In Blue suffered a narrow four-run defeat in a rain-curtailed opening T20I at Gabba while chasing a target of 174 despite Shikhar Dhawan's heroic innings of 46-ball 74. The Indians would be hoping for an improved show against the Kangaroos who did everything correct, the other evening.

India, on the other hand, were sloppy with their fielding and expensive with their bowling and skipper Virat Kohli must be hoping to tighten a few loose ends in what is a must-win game for them, in order to keep their series hopes alive.

A win here would ensure the two teams will go for a decider in the third T20I but Aaron Finch and his boys, upbeat with a win in the first game, would be looking to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

India would expect a better bowling effort from their bowlers. Khaleel Ahmed and Krunal Pandya were sent to the bleachers by the Aussie batters and skipper must be hoping it doesn't get repeated in Melbourne. It will also be interesting to see how Kohli operates his inexperienced bowlers as apart from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, rest of the bowlers are playing for the first time in Australia.

Here are the live updates from the match between India and Australia: