Australia Vs India, 2nd T20I, Live Updates: India set a target of 137 to win from 19 overs

Melbourne, Nov 23: India captain Virat Kohli won his second consecutive toss in the series and elected to bowl first against Australia at the MCG. Team India will be aiming for nothing less than a win in the second Twenty20 International here at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday (November 23).
Captain Virat Kohli has shown faith in his team that went down against the Aussies in the opening game and decided to play with an unchanged side in the second T20I.
The Men In Blue suffered a narrow four-run defeat in a rain-curtailed opening T20I at Gabba while chasing a target of 174 despite Shikhar Dhawan's heroic innings of 46-ball 74. The Indians would be hoping for an improved show against the Kangaroos who did everything correct, the other evening.
India, on the other hand, were sloppy with their fielding and expensive with their bowling and skipper Virat Kohli must be hoping to tighten a few loose ends in what is a must-win game for them, in order to keep their series hopes alive.
A win here would ensure the two teams will go for a decider in the third T20I but Aaron Finch and his boys, upbeat with a win in the first game, would be looking to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
India would expect a better bowling effort from their bowlers. Khaleel Ahmed and Krunal Pandya were sent to the bleachers by the Aussie batters and skipper must be hoping it doesn't get repeated in Melbourne. It will also be interesting to see how Kohli operates his inexperienced bowlers as apart from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, rest of the bowlers are playing for the first time in Australia.
Here are the live updates from the match between India and Australia:
Update! Australia's innings has been ended and India have been given a target of 137 to win from 19 overs.
Match was supposed to resume at 3:15 PM (IST) and Australia were to bat the final over but it has started raining again and covers are back again.
Rain has stopped the play as just 6 balls were left in the Australian innings. This could also be the end of the innings for Australia. India would come in to bat once the rain stops. The revised DLS target for India could be tricky if the overs are reduced today as well.
Four! Set McDermott gets a boundary on the final delivery of the penultimate over bowled by Bumrah and Australia reach 132/7 in 19 overs.
It's drizzling at MCG but umpires have asked the players to continue. Virat Kohli didn't seem pleased with the umpire's decision for Indians would have to pay the price if the pitch dampens.
1, Wd, 4,4,2,1B,6! Expensive over from Khaleel as he leaked 19 runs from it. Was this the over the Aussies were looking for? The pacer ends his quota of 4 overs with 2/39. Australia - 122/7 after 18 overs.
Wicket! Nathan Coulter-Nile's cameo comes to an end as he's been dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar for 18. The tail-ender was looking to hit second consecutive maximum off the pacer but failed to connect it well and Manish Pandey took a simple catch at deep point. Australia - 101/7 in 16 overs.
9 runs came from the final over bowled by Krunal Pandya. The spinner - who had a poor outing in the previous game - ends his quota of four overs with 1/26 today. All hopes on Coulter-Nile and Ben McDermott now. Australia - 92/6.
Carey has struggled against the spinners!
In his short T20I career so far, Carey averages 7.9 against spinners compared to 43.0 against pacers. Seven of his eight dismissals have been against the slower bowlers,#AUSvIND— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) November 23, 2018
Wicket! It's raining wickets at MCG!! Kuldeep Yadav gets a wicket too as Alex Carey (4) tries to play a lofted shot against the chinaman and falters. Krunal Pandya took a simple catch. Australia - 74/6 in 13.1 overs
Bowled! Glenn Maxwell has been deceived by Krunal Pandya with a beauty and the batsman has been cleaned up for 19. Australia are 62/5 in 11 overs.
Kohli has been in attacking mode today!
Three wickets down after the powerplay and with Maxwell being the key batsman left, Kohli has today looked to attack him with Bumrah.— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) November 23, 2018
Maxwell v Bumrah - Head to Head in T20s
Innings - 9
Dismissals- 6
Runs - 42
Strike Rate - 102.4
False Shot Percentage - 41.8%#AUSvIND
Watch the catch taken by Karthik!
Karthik in a beanie takes the grab!— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 23, 2018
Watch live via Kayo: https://t.co/4RaLpNkrJn #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/kVCCL5G9yH
Improved show from Khaleel so far.
Khaleel’s made amends for his profligate performance in the first match. India have Aus in a bind, must tighten the grip now to try and keep the target below 140— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 23, 2018
Wicket! Marcus Stoinis too plays an irresponsible stroke and he's been caught by Dinesh Karthik at deep point. Stoinis departs for 4 and Jasprit Bumrah gets a wicket. Australia - 41/4 in 6.3 overs.
Wicket! Khaleel gets his second wicket of the match as he's been cleaned up for 14 by the left-arm pacer. The batsman failed to read the length of the ball and looked to pull him but got an inside edge as the ball castled into the stumps. Australia - 35/3 after 5.3 overs.
Four! D'Arcy Short ends a tight over, so far, from Bumrah with a boundary. The southpaw finds a gap in the point region and the ball raced towards the fence. Australia 34/2 after 5 overs.
Jasprit Bumrah has been introduced into the attack by skipper Virat Kohli.
Harsha Bhogle concerned about India's fielding.
With Raina not around, Manish Pandey not in the 11, Rahane not picked and Jadeja in and out, India's fielding isn't as sharp.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 23, 2018
Wicket! Khaleel Ahmed comes back strongly after getting hit for a boundary and get the wicket of dangerous looking Chris Lynn. Lynn failed to connect the ball well and Krunal Pandya took a brilliant running catch towards covers. Lynn departs for 13. Australia - 27/2 after 4 overs.
Khaleel Ahmed is into the attack for his second over.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar had almost got the wickets of D'Arcy Short and Chris Lynn in his second over. First Rishabh Pant put one down behind the stumps and later Bumrah couldn't hold on to a catch near the ropes. Australia reach 19/1 after 3 overs.
Wicket! Aaron Finch has been dismissed for DUCK as he pays the price of going for the ball leaving him and Rishabh Pant takes a simple catch behind the stumps. Bhuvneshwar strikes in the first over. Australia - 1/1 in 0.2 overs.
Openers D'Arcy Short and Aaron Finch are into the middle for Australia and Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts with the new ball.
Good toss to win!
Good toss to win for India and bowl first, though must guard against the threat from Messrs Duckworth, Lewis and Stern! Retaining Rahul has surprised many, but because rain could reduce match, strike power at top important. Khaleel v Chahal was always a toss up— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 23, 2018
Billy Stanlake is injured!
Australia forced to make a late change after an injury in the warm-up at the MCG: https://t.co/XunyP0KB9o #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/jl17lyiidi— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 23, 2018
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant(wk), Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed.
Australia (Playing XI): D Arcy Short, Aaron Finch(c), Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ben McDermott, Alex Carey(wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff
Finch: I would have bowled first as well if I won the toss, like the other night. Not too fussed as the pitch won't change in 40 overs. Hopefully put some runs on the board and put some pressure on them. One change. Billy Stanlake has hurt his ankle and Nathan Coulter-Nile replaces him.
Kohli: We're gonna have a bowl first. The wicket has been under covers for a while, overcast and windy as well. I thought we did well chasing in the last game, Duckworth-Lewis made it beyond our reach. If we manage to bat better in certain situations, which we didn't do last game, we should be able to do alright. We're playing the same team. As I said, just need to do the little things right. If we can have a good game with the ball and bat, we should be alright. We just need a complete game to be put together.
India captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and has opted to chase against Australia. The Indians are playing with the same team that came out in the first T20I.
We could see a delayed start at MCG!
That's the first image from the MCG and looks like we'll have a delayed start to the 2nd T20I against Australia.— BCCI (@BCCI) November 23, 2018
Stay tuned https://t.co/ZHonO1GQJF #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/EgmVkUUtNG
Passing showers at MCG have forced the pitch to be covered. It's summer in Australia, so we can expect such rain interruptions.
Not what we wanted to see 🤦♂️— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 23, 2018
Just a passing shower though so hopefully we’ll have a coin toss in 30 mins #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Bg948QBfPt
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the second Twenty20 international between India and Australia. Team India are trailing 0-1 in the series and they must be eager to bounce back and square the series off today.
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here