Australia vs India, Ist Test, Day 1: Live Update: India eye a bright beginning

Adelaide, December 6: An Indian team brimming with confidence will aim to finally shed the poor travellers' tag when it takes on a circumspect Australia in what is being perceived as the tourists' best opportunity to win a Test series Down Under in 70 years.

While the narrative remained same during the earlier tours of South Africa (1-2) and England (0-4), Virat Kohli and his men will like to walk the talk as India's tough cycle of away assignment ends with this four-Test series beginning at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (December 6). Here's MyKhel Live Update of first Australia vs India Test.

50 up for Pujara, wonderful, composed innings. Just that there was not much takers for his method today in the Indian camp Final session of Day 1 begins at Adelaide. India are 143/6 with Pujara (46) and Ashwin (5) at crease. TEA and India are 143/6 with Pujara holding this innings together with a 46 WICKET NO 6: Pant is snaffled by Lyon- a fine off break and it took the edge en route to Paine behind the wicket. India are 127/6 India are 127/5 -- Pujara looks solid while Pant is living on the edge India are 127/5 -- Pujara looks solid while Pant is living on the edge 100 up for India. And Pant flicks Starc for six but he's living dangerously out there. Rohit Sharma - dismissed on seven occasions against Australia in Tests 4 by Nathan Lyon 2 by Shane Watson 1 Mitchell Johnson Stats courtesy: Mohandas Menon Wicket No 5: Rohit c Harris b Lyon 37 as India are tottering at 86/5. Pant is the new man in. Rohit Sharma looks in good touch and a six off Cummins over covers testified to that effect. Remember the ball was some 143 clicks. India need a big knock from Rohit and Pujara Both Pujara and Rohit looked in control here. Session 2 begins and Cummins will start the proceedings against Rohit and Pujara. End of session 1. India are 56/4 with Pujara and Rohit at crease. Can India comeback in the Session 2? Have your breakfast or lunch depends on where you are and be ready for another intense session. 50 up for India but they have lost 4 wickets. Big duty for Rohit and Pujara. Can they see out this first session -- little over 10 minutes remaining Rohit Sharma is the new man and he has a big job to do and what an opportunity for him Wicket No 4: Rahane falls to Hazlewood and India are 41/4 Indian batsmen are not exactly steady against Lyon's off spin. Spin for the first time on this day -- Nathan Lyon into attack. WICKET NO 3: And it is the big fish too. Kohli falls to a stunning catch by Usman Khawaja at gully pulls of a stunning catch. But a shot way away from body by Kohli and India are 3 down. First change for Australia and It's Pat Cummins. Wicket No 2: M Vijay stabbed at a delivery outside off from Starc and Paine had not much difficulty in taking that chance. India are two down. And the headline man is in -- Virat Kohli First 4 off the match and it came from M Vijay - a rather loose flail outside the off off Hazlewood. As for now, the pitch offers some genuine bounce and pace to the Aussie quicks and Starc has clocked some 148 clicks in this spell. Wicket No 1: KL Rahul played a loose shot outside off stump off Josh Hazlewood and Aaron Finch made no errors at slips. India are 3/1 Vijay-Rahul opening stands outside of India: 0, 48, 4, 3, 28, 11, 7, 0, 0: Average: 11.22 KL Rahul and M Vijay are out there for India to open while left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc will open the bowling for Australia National anthems have been played out and it's just a few minutes for the first ball. Australia 1 Aaron Finch, 2 Marcus Harris, 3 Usman Khawaja, 4 Shaun Marsh, 5 Peter Handscomb, 6 Travis Head, 7 Tim Paine (capt & wk), 8 Mitchell Starc, 9 Pat Cummins, 10 Nathan Lyon, 11 Josh Hazlewood India 1 KL Rahul, 2 M Vijay, 3 Cheteshwar Pujara, 4 Virat Kohli (capt), 5 Ajinkya Rahane, 6 Rohit Sharma, 7 Rishabh Pant (wk), 8 R Ashwin, 9 Mohammed Shami, 10 Ishant Sharma, 11 Jasprit Bumrah Rohit Sharma will play in the XI instead of Hanuma Vihari. Finally, Kohli has won a toss and India will bat. It's a drop-in pitch but experts says it's loaded with runs. Let's see how it goes. Welcome to the Live Update session of Day 1 of the first Test between India and Australia. Toss is some 30 minutes away. Have a cuppa and wait for the big occasion.