Australia vs India, Ist Test, Day 5, As it happened: India celebrate win at Adelaide

Adelaide, December 10: India maintained their discipline with the ball to place themselves near a historic win after Day 4 of the first Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval and on the final day of the first Test that domination translated into a 31-run victory on Monday (December 10).

This Australia vs India Test is placed heavily in favour of the visitors after the hosts were reduced to 104/4 chasing 323 at close of Day 4.

India were all out for 307 in their second innings.

Nathan Lyon took six wickets for the hosts in the second innings.

Here's the MyKhelL Live Update of Day 5.

There is the win. India beat Australia by 31 runs at Adelaide and take 1-0 lead. Ashwin finishes of the proceedings dismissing Josh Hazlewood, who offered a low catch to KL Rahul who was standing close in. India persists with Ashwin as the search for last wicket on Australian tailenders fought against India bravely and this fight will do the team a lot of good in the coming matches Wicket No 9: Cummins flashed outside the off to Bumrah and Kohli takes a neat catch at first slip. 259/9 Pant had dropped Lyon four overs back off Bumrah, something that will force him to think about working on his technique Wicket no 8: Aus are 228/8 Starc could not resist the temptation of flashing outside the off against Shami and Pant takes his 11th catch of the match. An Indian record and equals world record of Jack Russel and AB de Villiers The target has gone under 100 and India would not like it to get tight and close. Shami is back into attack. India would like to wrap this soon Paine went for a pull off Bumrah and Pant takes an easy catch -- his 10th for the match and equals Wriddhiman Saha's Indian record Play resumes at Adelaide. Aus are 186/6 with 137 runs away from a win and India 4 wickets. LUNCH: Australia are 186/6 and they need 137 more to win and India need 4 more wickets. India will believe they can bring curtains on Aus innings in the second session. Second new ball taken. 10 minutes for lunch and Ishant into attack. It's been 13 years, 1 month and 9 days since Tim Paine scored his first -- and to date, only -- first-class century. -- SB Tang on Twitter. Starc has been saved by DRS from a bat pad decision off Ashwin Wicket NO 6: Shaun Marsh snicked - a thinnest of edges - Bumrah to Pant behind the wicket. Marsh and Paine had a chat but decided against review. Aus are 157/6 150 for Australia and they are still so far, far away Shaun Marsh has reached 50 and Australia are 143/5 and quite a lot of work for them still pending This Indian attack has been relentless. They gave Australia no freebies, cramped for scoring opportunities and the pressure has been translated into wickets. India started the day on a good note dismissing Travis Head - a slash off Ishant getting caught at gully by Rahane