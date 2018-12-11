Australia Vs India: Virat, Anushka leave business seats for pacers, win hearts with sweet gesture

New Delhi, Dec 11: India captain Virat Kohli is celebrating his first wedding anniversary with his actor wife Anushka Sharma. The duo took to Twitter to convey their love for each other and the wonderful year they had ever since tying the nuptial knots.

However, the couple's wonderful gesture towards fellow India pacers in winning over millions of hearts on social media. On their journey to Perth, which will be the venue for the second Test match between India and Australia, the India skipper and his wife gave their business class seats to fellow India pacers to ensure the bowlers get proper rest.

More than their wedding anniversary wishes, the couple were commended for their wonderful gesture. The news about Kohli's gesture was broken on social media by former England captain Michael Vaughan.

The Indian skipper must have vacated his business class seat for fast bowlers as the leg space in the economy class is often an issue.

"Witnessed @imVkohli & his wife give up their Business class seats to allow the Quicks more comfort & space on the trip from Adelaide - Perth !! Danger Australia... Not only are the quicks more relaxed... The Skipper is managing his troops with great human touches #AUSvIND," tweeted Vaughan on Tuesday (December 11). After many questioned why the BCCI did not provide business class seats to the entire team, Vaughan later clarified that there were only 12 business class seats available on the flight.

"Witnessed @imVkohli & his wife give up their Business class seats to allow the Quicks more comfort & space on the trip from Adelaide - Perth !! Danger Australia... Not only are the quicks more relaxed... The Skipper is managing his troops with great human touches #AUSvIND," tweeted Vaughan on Tuesday (December 11). After many questioned why the BCCI did not provide business class seats to the entire team, Vaughan later clarified that there were only 12 business class seats available on the flight.