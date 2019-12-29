Cricket
Australia Vs New Zealand: All Blacks' Barrett 'kicked out' of Boxing Day Test at MCG

By Pti
All Blacks star Jordie Barrett (left) was reportedly kicked out of the MCG on Day 3 of Test match.
All Blacks star Jordie Barrett (left) was reportedly kicked out of the MCG on Day 3 of Test match.

Melbourne, Dec 29: New Zealand rugby fans reacted furiously Sunday (December 29) after All Blacks star Jordie Barrett was reportedly kicked out of the Melbourne Cricket Ground by security staff during the Black Caps' second Test against Australia.

Victoria state police said two New Zealanders were removed from the stadium during day three of the second Test on Saturday (December 28) and banned for 24 hours over their behaviour. The New Zealand Herald named one of them as Barrett and claimed he was led away after members of the group he was with "skulled two beers".

Fans reacted on social media by creating the hashtag #justiceforjordie which was retweeted by Barrett's All Black brother Beauden. One spectator told New Zealand's Alternative Commentary Collective Facebook group it was "an absolute stitch-up".

"I was sitting approximately 10 seats from Jordie when he was spotted in the crowd by a fellow Kiwi, he had half a beer ... and the boys said/chanted 'skull'," he said.

"Jordie was seated down and finished his half vessel of mid-strength over-priced beer and a security guard walked over and requested he leave."

He added that Barrett was "calm and at no stage was arrogant or non-compliant". Another fan said on the same Facebook page: "Perfectly said, we were 2 rows behind. Nothing bad on Jordie's account." New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham added on Twitter: "Jordie can come bin a beer at mine anytime."

Peter Siddle calls it a day
Story first published: Sunday, December 29, 2019, 11:45 [IST]
