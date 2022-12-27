Avinash Singh: From failing Indian Army exam to earning IPL contract, here is the story of RCB pace sensation

In the end, it was RCB who got hold of their player for INR 60 Lakh and raised a lot of eyebrows after their acquisition of Avinash Singh.

Who is Avinash Singh:

Avinash Singh is a 24-year-old pacer who has been roped in by RCB ahead of the IPL 2023. He originally hails from Jammu and Kashmir and started his play with the tennis ball. He held the red ball for the first time just ten months ago and has now bagged a lucrative IPL contract.

His father is an auto driver and Avinash made multiple attempts to clear the Indian Army test, but failed each time. Around the flag end of last year, he failed another Army test and was planning to leave India. Even the visa process was being arranged as Avinash was set to fly to Canada to have other means of earning. But fate has taken the youngster to the glamour of IPL within a year.

#MondayMotivation: This inspiring story of Avinash Singh is your reminder to never stop believing in your abilities coz you never know… an opportunity could be right around the corner 🤷‍♂#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/iJhfeImRy6 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) December 26, 2022

How Avinash Singh was Unearthed:

Avinash Singh was discovered through Hinterland Scouting, which is an AI-based scouting system that helps to screen out players across the country. It helps to find out bowlers with potential by measuring their pace, movement, bounce. Over the last few years, there have been more than 10,000 registrations for the scouting and Avinash Singh is the first player to make it through.

He caught the RCB eye in March this year and then subsequently impressed in a trial in Bengaluru. RCB believe that the player can clock over 145 kmph with his ball and are confident that he can reach 150 kmph within the next four months.

Who is Avinash Singh? He’d never played professional leather ball cricket until Hinterland Scouting introduced us to this new Jammu and Kashmir pace sensation. Find out more on who he is, and what RCB’s plans are.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/NXloftaWqJ — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) December 25, 2022

Avinash is yet to play a single professional game for his state and will be taking a major leap in his career. He will become one of the few in the country to bowl over 150 kmph, second from his state Jammu and Kashmir after Umran Malik.

Malolan Rangarajan, one of the scouting heads of RCB says they have a lot of plans for the young pacer.

"With the impact player role, we might find that he is a good matchup to someone. So we may as well use him as a weapon. But we don't want to put too much pressure on Avinash, we have a solid plan around him for the next three-four months," he said when asked about Avinash's role this year.