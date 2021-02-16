Axar's debut five-for helps India to record win over England

India kept England well short of their victory target of 482 at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, with Axar (5-60) generating plenty of spin to help skittle the tourists for 164 and seal a record 317-run success.

Axar claimed the scalps of opener Dom Sibley and nightwatchman Jack Leach to reduce the tourists to 53-3 on day three and they lost another four wickets in the first session on day four.

Axar Patel says bowling at right speed helped him grab 5 wickets on debut

The writing was on the wall when Joe Root (33) fell to Axar after lunch, with India managing to seal the victory despite Moeen Ali's 18-ball 43.

England's hopes of hanging on for a draw to retain their series lead took a significant blow when Dan Lawrence (26) stepped out to meet Ravichandran Ashwin and was stumped by Rishabh Pant.

Ashwin (3-53) took his third and final wicket of the innings when he drew an inside edge from Ben Stokes (8 off 51 balls) that looped off his pad and into the grasp of a diving Virat Kohli at slip.

Ishant Sharma ran in from deep midwicket to remove Olly Pope (12) off Axar and lunch was taken after Ben Foakes (2) launched Kuldeep Yadav (2-25) to Axar at midwicket.

England returned on 116-7 but five balls into the second session they lost Root, who had been dropped on 32 before lunch, when the captain gloved Axar to Ajinkya Rahane at slip.

Moeen responding by smashing Kuldeep for his first six of the innings and he added another three in a row off Axar after the India spinner trapped Olly Stone lbw.

There was still time for Moeen to add another six off Ashwin, but he was soon stumped by Pant after charging Kuldeep, completing a comfortable win for the hosts.

The only sour note for India was that Shubman Gill went for a scan instead of fielding after taking a blow to the left forearm on day three.

MOEEN MAKES HIS CASE

After sitting out the first Test, Moeen ensured his return to the longest format after an 18-month absence was not a damp squib.

He racked up five sixes and three fours in an incredible late flurry that showed his ability to be explosive against spin ahead of the third Test in Ahmedabad.

ASHWIN V STOKES

Stokes fell to Ashwin in the second innings of the first Test and the India off-spinner had his number again as he had a first-innings five-for in the second match.

Ashwin tormented Stokes again on Tuesday and will feel confident of continuing to contain England's star all-rounder for the rest of the series.