Cricket Axar Patel Injury Update: Will India all-rounder miss Pakistan Match on Sunday? By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 12:31 [IST]

India all-rounder Axar Patel's injury has emerged as a major talking point ahead of the Super 4 clash against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025. He hurt his head while attempting a catch during Oman's run chase.

Sprinting in from mid-off, Axar juggled the ball, lost his balance, and fell headfirst, visibly clutching his head and neck before leaving the field with assistance from the physio. He did not return for the rest of the game.

After the match, India's fielding coach T Dilip addressed concerns about Axar's injury, confirming the player was all okay after the Oman encounter.

"Just now I've seen Axar, he looks fine now at this point of time. That's what I can say about it," Dilip said at the post-match press conference.

With less than 48 hours before the high-profile game against Pakistan, Dilip acknowledged the challenge of the tight schedule but emphasized India's focused approach:

"Regarding the Pakistan game, everybody are geared up. We treat every game as the same and we know the schedule, how it is panned out. So every game is just another game and we're ready for it," he added.

Axar had contributed effectively with a quick 26 off 13 balls and bowled a single over (4 runs conceded) before the injury. If he is unfit for the Pakistan fixture, India might adjust their three-spinner strategy. Washington Sundar, included in the standby list, is seen as a direct replacement, while the main spin options remain Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

For the Pakistan encounter, India is likely to make a few more changes. Harshit Rana is likely to be replaced by Jasprit Bumrah, whereas Varun Chakravarthy is poised to return as well. If Axar is deemed unfit to play, Arshdeep Singh may retain his place in the side.