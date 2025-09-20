Gasperini Looks Forward To Renewing Rivalry With Sarri In Derby Della Capitale This Weekend

Cricket BAN vs SL Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025: Where to Watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Super Four Match Today? By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 18:42 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage kicks off with an electrifying clash between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on September 20 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Sri Lanka is unbeaten and brimming with confidence, and Bangladesh would be hoping to capitalize on the Lankans' crucial win over Afghanistan that sealed their qualification.

With India and Pakistan already through from Group A, a strong start here could propel either side toward the September 28 final in Abu Dhabi. Expect a batting-friendly pitch under lights, favoring aggressive strokeplay and clever spin variations.

Sri Lanka, six-time champions, enter as slight favorites after a flawless group stage: a six-wicket stroll against Bangladesh, a four-wicket thriller over Hong Kong, and a composed chase against Afghanistan. Pathum Nissanka leads the run charts with 124 runs, including two fifties, while Kusal Mendis' explosive 74 off 52 against Afghanistan highlighted middle-order depth. Captain Charith Asalanka has instilled balance, but concerns linger over Dunith Wellalage's absence due to injury, potentially weakening spin options. Nuwan Thushara's 4/18 vs. Afghanistan marks the tournament's best T20I figures, underscoring their pace threat. Kusal Perera and Kamindu Mendis provide fireworks, but the middle order's inconsistency remains a chink.

Bangladesh, led by the unflappable Litton Das, scraped through with wins over Hong Kong (seven wickets) and Afghanistan (eight runs), despite the early loss to Sri Lanka. Their bowlers shone in the thriller against Afghanistan, with Taskin Ahmed's death-over guile proving pivotal. Litton Das topscored in their Sri Lanka series win earlier this year, boasting four centuries across formats against the islanders—he’s the dangerman. However, Jaker Ali's sluggish 53 off 48 in the tournament exposes finishing frailties. Parvez Hossain Emon's axing signals a batting reshuffle, with Towhid Hridoy and Rishad Hossain key to acceleration.

Predicted Lineups

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka (capt), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Saif Hassan, Litton Das (capt & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming

India

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will be telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD channels from 8 pm IST on Saturday (Sept 14). The match will be live-streamed on Sony LIV app and website.

Pakistan

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match will be telecast on PTV Sports from 7:30 pm Pakistan time, while the live streaming will be available on Tamasha app and website.

Bangladesh

The BAN vs SL Group A match will be telecast on Gazi TV from 8:30 pm local time. The match can be live-streamed on the Rabbithole app and website.

United Kingdom

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will be telecast on TNT Sports network from 3:30 pm BST in the United Kingdom on Saturday.

USA

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match can be watched via Willow TV network from 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT in USA on Saturday.